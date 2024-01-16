Submit Release
Sharon Levy Leads Arcata Marsh History, Birds, and/or Ecology Tour

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

public informationFriends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, January 20. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

