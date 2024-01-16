Industrial Plug and Socket Market likely to total US$ 5,106.4 million by 2034, expanding at a 5.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Growing technological advances significantly contribute to the increasing demand for industrial plugs and sockets

Rockville , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial plug and socket market is estimated at US$3,105.2 million in 2024 and is projected to grow steadily with a 5.1% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for a valuation of US$5,106.4 million by 2034.



Growing industries require reliable electrical connections, driving the demand for plugs and sockets in manufacturing, construction, automotive, and other sectors. Ongoing infrastructure projects worldwide demand durable electrical connections, boosting the market for plugs and sockets in construction, energy, transportation, and telecommunications.

Ongoing infrastructure development projects worldwide play a pivotal role in fueling the demand for Industrial Plugs and Sockets. Infrastructure initiatives encompass a wide spectrum, ranging from construction and transportation to energy projects. These projects necessitate durable and dependable electrical connections to power various systems, thereby driving the market for these critical components.

The growing technological advancements significantly contribute to market growth. Continuous innovation leads to the development of safer, more efficient, and adaptable plugs and sockets. Advanced materials, smart technologies, and improved safety features redefine these components, making them better suited for the evolving needs of industries. The integration of smart features like monitoring capabilities or IoT connectivity aligns these components with the growing trend of Industry 4.0.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,106.4 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.1%CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global industrial plug and socket market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The North America industrial plug and socket market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The industrial plug and socket industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 72.4% in 2024.The United States dominates the global industrial plug and socket market, valued at US$ 694.7 million in 2024.

The industrial plug and socket industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

Based on the product type, industrial socket segment hold a 66.4% market share in 2024.

The IP 66/67 segment dominates IP rating with a 54.3% share in 2024.

“The growth in manufacturing, construction, automotive, and other sectors, stimulating demand for industrial plug and socket ,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ABB Ltd

Amphenol Corporation

Bals Deutschland

Eaton Corporation

Legrand SA

Marechal Electric Group

Mennekes

Palazzoli S.p.A.

Scame Parre S.p.A

Schneider Electric SA

Competitive Landscape

The leading industrial plug and socket market players are investing in developing new products, improving existing ones, and integrating advanced technologies to meet evolving industry demands. Companies invest in R&D to develop smarter, more efficient, and technologically advanced plugs and sockets. Integrating IoT capabilities, improving materials, and enhancing safety features are key areas of focus.

Amphenol Corporation known for its technological innovation, Amphenol drives market development by focusing on R&D, introducing advanced materials, and integrating smart features into their plugs and sockets, catering to modern industrial needs.

Bals Deutschland is renowned for its quality and safety standards, Bals contributes to market development by emphasizing compliance, offering specialized solutions, and expanding its product range for diverse industrial applications.

Eaton Corporation- With a global presence, Eaton drives market development through strategic acquisitions, technological advancements, and providing energy-efficient solutions that align with the growing demand for sustainability.



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial plug and socket market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Industrial Plug, Industrial Socket) by IP Rating (IP44/45, IP 66/67) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

