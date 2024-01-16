Latest Bedding Unveils New Navy Blue Comforters to Celebrate 2024’s Hottest Hue

navy blue bedding sets

Navy blue is bold & calming, pairs well with any color scheme. Offers solid & printed sets from top names like Bebejan. Find flirty florals & classic patterns.

From flirty florals to classic patterns, Latest Bedding's navy blue comforter's collection offers every style. The luxury of designer names like Bebejan built to impress.” — Turab hassan

LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium bedding supplier Latest Bedding is unveiling a brand-new selection of navy blue comforter sets in recognition of the top color trends of 2024.A leader in luxury comforter sets, Latest Bedding prides itself on always being at the forefront of the affordable bedding industry, selling lasting products that feature the latest colors and patterns. With that in mind, the online retailer is pleased to launch a new selection of comforter sets in one of the season’s most exciting colors: navy blue.“According to home decor resource Livingetc, designers are anticipating that navy blue decor will be a top look for the New Year,” said Turab Hassan, the marketing manager for Latest Bedding. “At once bold and soothing, this shade is sure to make a statement while pairing naturally with your current color scheme. And because blue is reminiscent of the outside world, including the sea and the sky, it’s a great choice for anyone looking to increase their sense of calm in the coming months.” LatestBedding offers a wide selection of solid and printed navy blue comforters by an array of designers. Customers can select from top names like Bebejan, J Queen, Waterford, Madison Park, and more. Featuring multiple pieces, including shams and bed skirts, the collections are designed to save shoppers both time and money. Additionally, these brand-name items are built to last. The end result is customers can enjoy their purchases – and the resulting good sleep for longer.A flirty floral option sure to distract from the dreary weather ahead, the Bebejan Delphine Blue Comforter Set is made from delightfully soft cotton sateen. Cooling and cozy, the collection showcases a floral pattern in white, olive, and blue on the front with a faux denim reverse side. The result is two unique looks for the price of one. Along with the 100 percent cotton comforter set, the collection includes two reversible pillow shams, an embroidered decorative pillow, and a printed decorative pillow. A bonus bag completes the set and provides a convenient option for storage. Customers can select from sizes queen and king.Simple yet elegant, the Laurent Navy 6-Piece Comforter Set works as well in a master bedroom as it does a guest or teen’s room. Part of the Waterford Fine Linens Laurent Collection, the set boasts an overscaled scroll pattern in classic taupe against a navy backdrop. Rich and romantic, the chenille fabric is both pleasantly soft and ideal for winter. The set comes complete with fully reversible shams with quilted fronts and hidden zipper closures and a tailored taupe bed skirt featuring textured blue trim. Customers can choose from sizes queen, king, and California king. The Laurent Navy Throw Pillow Set is available for an added cost and complements the collection beautifully.Another great choice by Bebejan, the Blue Art Set is ideal for sleepers with sensitive skin. Crafted from 100 percent cotton sateen, the comforter, which features bouquets of bold blue flowers against a white backdrop and undertones of grey leaf sketches, allows heat and moisture to pass through. The result is that sleepers stay cool no matter how high the temperature rises. Additionally, the set reverses to a variegated pinstripe for contrast. Fold the top of the comforter down to show a peek of the backside or flip the whole thing over for a new look. Along with a comforter in size queen or king, the collection includes two reversible shams, a printed 18-inch by 18-inch pillow with flange, an embroidered 12-inch by 18-inch pillow, and a sustainable fabric bonus bag. Use it to store extra bedding items when they aren’t in use.Those who prefer the calming look of solids in the bedroom may be drawn to Madison Park’s Avocado Comforter Set. This seven-piece collection includes a navy blue border surrounding shades of blue grey and silver. The shams match the comforter, while a navy bed skirt provides extra drama. A square pillow, an oblong pillow, and a neck pillow complete this striking collection, which comes in sizes queen, king, and California king. It’s a favorite option for both primary bedrooms and guest rooms thanks to its gender neutral appeal.“We’re pleased to be at the forefront of the bedding design world,” said Hassan. “Our goal is to continue offering comforter sets and accessories featuring the latest colors, prints, and patterns along with the highest-quality fabrics.”Along with navy blue comforters, Latest Bedding stocks sets in a broad selection of trending hues, including olive green, purple, pink, black, and white. The online retailer also carries a wide assortment of accessories, including shams, throw pillows, bed skirts, and window treatments. Their goal is to help every customer create a bedroom that celebrates their unique sense of style and helps them feel at ease.Want more information about the navy blue comforter sets currently available at Latest Bedding? Contact the bedding brand today or browse the newest products online at https://www.latestbedding.com/

Top Navy Blue Comforter Sets to buy in 2024 for Luxury bedrooms