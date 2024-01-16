Revolutionizing Mobility : Europe's Electric Vehicle Market Poised to Attain $143.09 Billion by 2027

Europe Electric Vehicle Industry

Developments carried out by different vehicle manufacturers related to electric vehicles supplement the growth of the electric car market in Europe.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Europe electric vehicle market. The report states that the market generated $25,489.81 million in 2019, and is expected to gain $143,084.57 million by 2027, with a notable CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also defines an in-depth segmentation, market dynamics, value chain analysis, top market players and strategies implemented by them.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Companies such as Ford Motor and General Motors, which conquer the high-performance truck market, provide various electric high-performance trucks. These trucks have a robust electric power system and an extraordinary interior with additional extravagance capabilities, together with touch screens, panoramic glass, and leather seats.

For instance, in July 2022, Ford added the F-150 Raptor R, as a way to use a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 700 horsepower. This launch responds to the customer's demand for a Raptor prepared with a V8 engine (8-cylinder piston engine). Ford's new F-150® RAPTOR® R keeps a few similarities to its forerunners but offers heightening performance. In order to obtain a 45% lower in CO2 emissions by 2030, it is going to be important to have over 400,000 vehicles that produce carbon neutrality on the road, and there need to be at least 100,000 new zero-emission trucks enrolled each year. As a result, the increase of high-performance trucks in the market can be boosted by various government tasks and policies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐄𝐕 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞-𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, and is anticipated to lead by the end of 2027. On the other hand, the HEV segment would manifest the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟐.𝟗% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment held the latest market share with more than four-fifths of the Europe electric vehicle market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. However, the commercial vehicles segment would register the fastest CAGR of 29.2% throughout the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is studied across Germany, France, the UK, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, and the rest of Europe. The region across Germany garnered the major share in 2019, with nearly one-fifth of the Europe electric vehicle market. At the same time, Portugal would showcase the fastest CAGR of 34.9% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The research also examines the leading players in the Europe electric vehicle market. It contains information on the profiles of the companies, their operational business divisions, their business achievements, and the strategic measures they have taken to expand their presence in this sector and achieve success, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, and more. The prominent players profiled in the report are as follows:

VOLKSWAGEN AG

Mitsubishi

Volvo

Audi

TESLA INC.,

Renault

BMW

Hyundai

Peugeot

Nissan

Cowboy

BYD Company Ltd.

