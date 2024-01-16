Tulfo holds meeting with Singapore Minister Fu

SINGAPORE -- Senate Committee on Energy Chairperson Raffy Tulfo yesterday (Jan. 15) afternoon met with Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu as part of his official visit to Singapore.

They discussed the regulation of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities in Singapore when it comes to air quality. Tulfo, through his WTE bill, is also pushing said regulation in the Philippines.

Fu also mentioned the importance of proper waste management to effectively harness energy from the WTE facility.

Hours prior to the same meeting, Tulfo conducted a site inspectionat the Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant (KSTP) to gather more information about the system and its operation.

Tulfo praised the operation of said WTE plant because it has a control room that allows the Singapore National Environment Agency to monitors its temperature and terminal waste emission 24/7 and in real time to avoid waste hazards.

Tulfo said the meeting and visit are confirmation that the construction of WTE plants in the Philippines is safe and without risk, and that WTE has great potential as a renewable energy source.

Tulfo nakipagpulong kay Singapore Minister Fu

SINGAPORE -- Nakipagpulong si Senate Committee on Energy Chairperson Raffy Tulfo kahapon (Jan. 15) kay Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu bilang parte ng kanyang official visit sa Singapore.

Tinalakay nila ang pag-regulate ng Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities sa Singapore pagdating sa air quality na isinusulong rin ni Sen. Idol sa Pilipinas sa paghahain niya ng WTE Bill.

Nabanggit din ni Minister Fu ang kahalagahan ng maayos na waste management para mas epektibong makapag-harness ng enerhiya mula sa WTE facility.

Pero bago ang pakikipagpulong na ito, bumisita si Sen. Tulfo sa Keppel Seghers Tuas WTE Plant (KSTP) upang makakalap ng karagdagang kaalaman tungkol sa sistema at operasyon ng nasabing planta.

Hinangaan ni Sen. Tulfo ang operasyon ng WTE plant dahil mayroon itong control room na kung saan 24/7 at real time ang monitoring ng Singapore National Environment Agency sa temperatura at terminal waste emission nito para maiwasan ang waste hazard.

Ang mga bagong kaalamang ito ay kumpirmasyon na ligtas at walang dulot na panganib ang pagpapatayo ng WTE plants sa Pilipinas, at malaki talaga ang potensyal ng WTE bilang isang renewable energy source.