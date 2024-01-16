Artificial Turf Market Size (2024-2032) | Industry Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast Report by IMARC Group

Artificial Turf Market Share

The increasing demand for cost-effective, durable & low-maintenance outdoor flooring options will stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Artificial Turf Market Report by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides, and Others), Application (Household, Sports and Leisure, Restaurant and Hotels, Airports and Commercial Offices, and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global artificial turf market size, share, trends, and growth forecast.

What is the market for artificial turf?

The global artificial turf market size reached US$ 3,570.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,632.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Artificial Turf Industry:

• Environmental Sustainability:

The artificial turf market is significantly influenced by the imperative of environmental sustainability. As concerns over water scarcity and the ecological footprint of traditional grass lawns and sports fields rise, artificial turf emerges as an eco-conscious solution. It requires minimal water usage, addresses the water crisis issue, and eliminates the need for harmful pesticides, contributing to a healthier environment. This aspect resonates with both conscientious consumers and environmentally responsible organizations, making artificial turf a sustainable choice that aligns with the global push for greener alternatives in landscaping and sports surfaces.

• Sports Infrastructure Development:

At present, the artificial turf market is experiencing robust growth due to substantial investments in sports infrastructure development. Sports organizations, municipalities, and institutions recognize the advantages of synthetic grass in modernizing sports facilities. Its durability, low maintenance requirements, and ability to provide a consistent playing surface throughout various weather conditions make it the preferred choice for sports fields, stadiums, and arenas. This trend extends beyond professional sports, as schools and communities also opt for artificial turf to enhance sporting opportunities and maintain top-notch playing conditions, thus catalyzing market growth.

• Landscaping and Aesthetics:

Artificial turf's widespread adoption in landscaping is primarily driven by its exceptional aesthetic qualities and low-maintenance characteristics. Homeowners, property managers, and businesses are increasingly turning to synthetic grass to transform outdoor spaces into lush, green, and visually appealing areas. Unlike natural grass, artificial turf remains verdant and pristine year-round, enhancing curb appeal and property value. Its minimal maintenance requirements, which include occasional brushing and cleaning, offer convenience, especially in urban settings with limited time for lawn care. The combination of aesthetics and ease of upkeep positions artificial turf as a favored landscaping choice for numerous applications.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Artificial Turf Industry:

• Act Global

• Co Creation Grass Co. Ltd

• Condor Group

• Dow Inc.

• ForestGrass Co. Ltd.

• Global Syn-Turf Inc.

• Polytan GmbH

• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company)

• SIS Group Ltd.

• SpectraTurf Inc. (Ecore International Inc.)

• Sport Group Holding GmbH

• Tarkett S.A.

• Koninklijke TenCate B.V.

Artificial Turf Market Report Segmentation:

By Material:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyamides

• Others

Polyethylene represented the leading segment due to its durability, soft texture, and natural grass-like appearance.

By Application:

• Household

• Sports and Leisure

• Restaurant and Hotels

• Airports and Commercial Offices

• Others

Sports and leisure accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for high-performance sports fields and aesthetically pleasing landscaping.

By Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales/B2B

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into direct sales/B2B, online stores, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Europe’s dominance in the artificial turf market is attributed to its strong emphasis on eco-friendly landscaping and sports infrastructure development.

Global Artificial Turf Market Trends:

The artificial turf market is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, as synthetic grass conserves water and eliminates the need for harmful chemicals. Apart from this, the rise in sports infrastructure development, including stadiums and sports fields, is another major growth-inducing factor, owing to artificial turf's durability, low maintenance, and consistent playing surface.

Moreover, the aesthetic appeal of artificial turf, coupled with its year-round green appearance and minimal upkeep requirements, has escalated its use in landscaping for residential and commercial properties. Additionally, the heightening popularity of artificial turf in recreational spaces, schools, and public parks is supporting market growth.

