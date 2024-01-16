PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR EXTRAORDINARY AND PLENIPOTENTIARY OF CHINA TO SAMOA

TUESDAY 16 JANUARY 2024

H.E. Fei Mingxing presented his Letter of Credence to the Member of the Council of Deputies, Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia at a presentation of credential ceremony held this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade accrediting His Excellency as the resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Samoa.

Samoa and China have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations on 6 November 1975. During the ceremony, Afioga Le Mamea emphasized that “Our relations are underpinned by friendship and adherence to the One-China principle which strengthens mutual respect for one another, through sovereignty and territorial integrity and our shared interest in the development of our countries and peoples”.

HE Fei Mingxing responded that he will exert his best efforts to strengthen our relations and deepen friendship and cooperation in all relevant areas of mutual benefits for our two countries. Afioga Le Mamea expressed that Fei Mingxing’s appointment as Ambassador of China to Samoa will no doubt provide more opportunities for collaboration on matters of shared interest to further strengthen Samoa and China’s bilateral ties.

H.E Fei Mingxing held various senior positions within the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. He was on diplomatic posting in Sydney Australia as Deputy Consul/ Third Secretary and later became Second Secretary and promoted to First Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Australia. He was posted as a Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, a Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom and a Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Durban. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador to Samoa Ambassador Fei held the position of Counselor of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China. Ambassador Fei Mingxing holds a Bachelor degree and is married with one son.

H.E. Fei Mingxing arrived in Samoa on Monday 1 January 2024. He replaces H.E. Chao Xiaoliang who completed his diplomatic tour of duty on 7 December 2023.

