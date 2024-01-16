Plant-Based Meat Market Surges to $5.3 Billion in 2021, Set to Reach $33.3 Billion by 2031, Reports | AMR

Plant Based Meat Market Share

The plant based meat market is gaining huge popularity as the plant based meat products are high in iron, folate, fibre, and have less amount of saturated fats compared to animal meat.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plant-based Meat Market," The plant-based meat market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10909

The plant based meat products are becoming extremely popular as they are viable alternative to the animal based meat products. The plant based meat reduces the dependence on animal based meat products and provides numerous health benefits. For instance, consumption of plant based meat products lowers the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. This is because the products namely tofu, tempeh, and others are rich in essential nutrients like proteins, iron, zinc, fiber, vitamin B12, and others. Also, the plant based meat products can imitate the flavor, texture, color, and sensory properties as that of animal based meat products. The popular plant based meat such as nuts, beans, legumes, grains, vegetables, seeds are healthy, have low calorie, and low sodium content which is good for heart health. These factors are anticipated to boost the plant-based meat market size during the forecast period.

However, some of the drawbacks associated with the consumption of plant based meat is estimated to restrict the market growth. For instance, the use of artificial ingredients such as additives, fillers can be harmful to human health. Also, plant based meat products are deficient in some of the vital minerals, inadequate amount of essential proteins and vitamins can make these products less popular. These factors are anticipated to restrict the plant-based meat market growth during the forecast period.

𝗛𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗿𝘆? 𝗧𝗮𝗹𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10909

Several health benefits associated with the consumption of plant based meat is estimated to boost the market demand. For instance, plant based meat relieves and prevents constipation. This is because plant based meat products such as beans are high in fiber and can keep your gut healthy. The plant based meat uses potassium chloride instead of sodium chloride which is essential for the body. For instance, potassium improves muscle contraction and nerve functions thereby maintaining a healthy heart rate. Furthermore, the vegan lifestyle can lower blood sugar levels as plant based meat is high in fiber and it slows down the absorption of sugar by bloodstream. These food items can improve the sleep quality that makes you more productive and energetic. These factors are anticipated to boost the plant-based meat market demand during the forecast period.

The global plant-based meat market is segmented based on product type, source, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into tofu, tempeh, seitan, and others. By source, the market is classified into soy, pea, wheat, and others. By distribution channel, the plant based meat market is classified into indirect and direct. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀? 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10909

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global plant-based meat market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and plant-based meat market opportunities, upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. The comprehensive analysis of plant-based meat market share based on top companies is provided in this report.

𝑻𝒐𝒑 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕:

➢Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

➢Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

➢Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc.

➢Lightlife Foods, Inc.

➢Schouten Europe B.V.

➢Sweet Earth, Inc.

➢Impossible Foods Inc.

➢The Kraft Heinz Company

➢Hain Celestial

➢Beyond Meat.

➢Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

➢Monde Nissin

➢Kellogg’s Company

➢Fry Family Food

𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/51396aaf48c63672020a5025f834fc56

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

●Based on product type, the tempeh sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the seitan sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

●Based on source, the soy source sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the pea sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

●Based on distribution channel, the indirect sub-segment registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.

●Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and the Europe region is estimated to show the fastest growth during the projected timeframe.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

>Organic Baby Food Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-baby-food-market

>Frozen Food Packaging Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-food-packaging-market

>Emergency Food Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emergency-food-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.