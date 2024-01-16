Tech-Driven Toll Roads : Electronic Toll Collection Market Set to Exceed $15,648.2 Million by 2025

Electronic Toll Collection Industry

The growth of the global electronic toll collection market is driven by upsurge in demand for safety and efficiency of transportation infrastructure.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report on the “Electronic Toll Collection Market.” 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 $𝟏𝟓,𝟔𝟒𝟖.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐚 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $𝟔,𝟖𝟓𝟓.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟕% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. The research report delves into modern market strategies and identifies the potential to grow for the future. It covers major market segments, examines market dynamics, highlights key investment pockets, and presents valuable insights and projections for the industry.

Increase in demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, and hype for cashless travelling drive the growth of the global electronic toll collection market. On the other hand, high initial installation and operational cost of electronic toll collection system curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of ETC system in the developing regions, and strict government regulations regarding toll collection are projected to usher in a number of opportunities in the near future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-

Based on subsystem, the automated vehicle classification segment held one-third of the total market revenue in 2017, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2025. At the same time, the Violation Enforcement system (VES) segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The other segments discussed in the report include automated vehicle identification and transaction processing.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐃 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥-

Based on technology, the RFID segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance during 2018–2025. Simultaneously, the GNSS & GPS segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in DSRC, Infrared, and video analytics.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2017, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during 2018–2025. The other provinces assessed in the market report include LAMEA and Europe.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The electronic toll collection market has been divided into various segments including subsystem, technology, application, and region.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞-

Transaction Processing

Violation Enforcement System

Automated Vehicle Classification

Automated Vehicle Identification

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲-

Video Analytics

GNSS & GPS

Infrared

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC)

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-

Highways

Urban

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Kapsch Group,

Thales group,

Toshiba Corporation,

Raytheon,

Conduent LLC,

Siemens AG,

TransCore LP,

Cubic Transportation,

Perceptics LLC,

EFKON GmbH.

