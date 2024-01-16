Convergent Billing Market Future: Forecasting Industry Growth and Technological Advancements - 2031

Convergent Billing Market

The quantitative analysis of the global convergent billing market for the period 2021–2031 is provided to determine the convergent billing market potential.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Convergent Billing Market," the market reached a valuation of $11.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach $73.2 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 20.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Growth in demand for efficient audience targeting is at the forefront of adopting convergent billing among small and medium-sized enterprises. Further, increased market emphasis, and competitive intelligence, in turn, rises the demand for convergent billing solution. Furthermore, technological improvements, such as mobile technologies, have resulted in significant changes in businesses and customer behavior.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53917

The advent of smartphones has significantly transformed both the telecommunications industry and the marketplace. In a bid to embrace paperless lead generation, the telecom industry is keen on minimizing human error in bill processing, favoring digital solutions. In the era of digitalization, customers are inclined towards receiving comprehensive monthly bills detailing their service usage, leading to a surge in demand for detailed and layered billing solutions. This trend is expected to propel the growth of the convergent billing market in the coming years.

Telecom companies are continually innovating solutions to enhance the end-user experience. Self-service billing solutions are anticipated to become a regular norm, allowing customers to choose and switch between billing plans and manage their accounts independently. Convergent billing, consolidating various charges into a single invoice, not only saves time but also enables companies to offer diverse services through bundles and packages at discounted rates, presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

In terms of deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated the convergent billing market in 2021, driven by advantages such as high data security. Despite this, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, attributed to its lower cost and easier maintenance, appealing to businesses looking for efficient solutions.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/53917

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2021, with the adoption of convergent billing steadily increasing to meet growing demands for business process enhancement and improved customer experience. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth, driven by the rising demand for convergent billing, advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, high-speed 5G networks, and the need for cost-effective solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic is seen as an opportunity for the market to grow, with remote work initiatives driving demand for convergent billing in enterprises. The pandemic has also accelerated digital transformation initiatives, creating opportunities for the market by emphasizing the need for advanced planning and optimization of operational expenditure while analyzing customer behavior for targeted activities. Notably, the post-pandemic period is expected to witness increased focus on solutions supporting advanced planning and resilience against similar events, further driving the growth of the convergent billing market.

Furthermore, increased requirement to optimize operation expenditure while analyzing customer behavior for targeted activities has fueled a boom in demand for convergent billing market. For instance, in Sep 2021. Nokia launched a charging configurator microservice for its existing Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) monetization solution, enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to create new charging logic and service offers and move faster to market when configuring new and innovative 5G services. Such enhancement propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/53917

Factors such as shutdown of educational institutions, offices, and manufacturing facilities for an indefinite period; major shift toward work-from-home culture; and implementation of social distancing policies have led to increasing need of technologies, which can help them to pass through these difficult times. COVID-19 has positively impacted on the digital transformation initiative, which is expected to provide the lucrative growth opportunities for the convergent billing market in the upcoming year.

The key players that operate in the convergent billing market analysis are Amdocs, CSG Systems International, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Optiva Inc., Oracle Corporation, Comarch SA, Sterlite Technologies Limited and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the convergent billing industry.

Key Strategic Developments:

• As of September 2022, Optiva Inc. unveiled the pioneering 5G telecom charging solution available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The Optiva Charging Engine seamlessly integrates with Google Cloud, facilitating rapid procurement by Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and subsequent connectivity to various components within their architecture within a streamlined ninety-day timeframe.

• In May 2022, Ericsson and Orange France entered into a five-year agreement, designating Ericsson Charging as the primary monetization platform for Orange France’s 5G subscribers. As the largest telecom operator in France, Orange France's strategic partnership with Ericsson aims to enhance the overall subscriber experience.

• In September 2021, Nokia introduced a charging configurator microservice as an extension to its existing Nokia Converged Charging (NCC) monetization solution. This innovation empowers CSPs to swiftly create new charging logic and service offerings, accelerating their time to market for novel and advanced 5G services.

• By December 2020, CSG International expanded its billing agreement with Airtel Africa to provide comprehensive managed services. This includes convergent pricing, billing solutions, and customer relationship management, strategically positioning CSG International to enhance its presence across Airtel Africa's 14-country footprint.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/114cc8f1efe5c09d81378d0e63fcd177

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Report:

1. Semantic Web Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter