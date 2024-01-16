Onera raises over €30M in Series C funding



Onera Health, a leader in sleep diagnostic and monitoring solutions, closed a €30M ($32M) Series C financing round. The all-equity round was led by EQT Life Sciences and co-led by Gimv, with existing investors Innovation Industries, Invest-NL, imec.xpand, BOM, and 15th Rock participating.

Eindhoven – January 16, 2024 – Onera Health, pioneer and leader in remote sleep diagnostic and monitoring solutions enabling clinicians to conduct sleep studies anytime, anywhere, announced the completion of its Series C financing round. This latest funding round brings Onera’s total investment to date to more than €55 million.

The round was led by new investor EQT Life Sciences, investing from its EQT Health Economics 3 fund, co-led by new investor Gimv, and joined by existing investors, including Innovation Industries, Invest-NL, imec.xpand, BOM, and 15th Rock.

This strong backing will allow the company to accelerate manufacturing and deployment plans to meet the growing customer demand for its innovative, self-applied, no-wire end-to-end solution. Furthermore, the company intends to use the funds to expedite the clearance of the second generation of its polysomnography (PSG) system in Europe and the United States, further underlining the ambition to position itself as a leader in home PSG (hPSG) within the field of sleep medicine.

“We are delighted that two premier Life Sciences investors, as well as our existing world-class investors, have the confidence to join and support us in the next phase of our company journey,” said Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health. “This capital infusion will accelerate our ability to scale in the US and Europe. We will continue aggressively investing in R&D, customer success, and geographic expansion to help the medical field provide the much-needed answers for millions of people affected by sleep disorders. We are incredibly proud and humbled by our success to date and look forward to driving growth together with our new partners.”

Drew Burdon, Partner at EQT Life Sciences, said: “Onera Health, with its disruptive medical technology, is a perfect fit for the EQT Health Economics strategy. We are dedicated to growing companies with the potential to have a meaningful impact on society, and Onera is strongly aligned with this mission. The company demonstrated a very strong product-market fit with great potential to improve the quality of patient care while also positively impacting the cost of healthcare. We could not be more thrilled to be supporting the next phase of their journey.”

“Gimv’s Life Sciences' partnership with Onera Health is driven by the shared commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs. Onera is perfectly positioned to support the continued growth potential of hospital-quality care at the patient’s home through its innovative sleep diagnostic solution. With its top-notch team and innovative patch-based technology, we believe Onera can and will democratize the gold-standard in sleep medicine,” Michaël Vlemmix, Partner at Gimv Life Sciences.

Onera Health focuses on breakthrough sleep testing solutions that are quick, convenient, and clinically accurate. The user-centric technology of their PSG system brings clinical-grade PSG diagnostics and monitoring directly to the patient’s bed— in the comfort of their own home. The MedTech and Digital Health company operates in the U.S., the Benelux, and the DACH region.

As part of this transaction, Drew Burdon and Michaël Vlemmix will join Onera Health’s Board of Directors.

Next month, Onera Health will showcase its product and discuss its impact at the AASM (American Academy of Sleep Medicine) event ‘Sleep Medicine Trends 2024’ on Feb. 23–24 in La Jolla, California.

About Onera

Onera Health is a leader in transforming sleep medicine and remote monitoring. Their breakthrough diagnostic solutions and services are poised to help millions of people struggling with sleep-related ailments while also impacting other medical fields by monitoring various chronic conditions, ultimately improving the health and quality of life of patients worldwide. The company’s innovative solutions provide comprehensive sleep test data to physicians in a variety of clinical and non-clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Onera has offices in the Netherlands and the US. For more information, go to onerahealth.com

About EQT Life Sciences

EQT Life Sciences was formed in 2022 following the integration of LSP, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, into the EQT platform. As LSP, the firm raised over EUR 3.0 billion and supported the growth of more than 150 companies since it started to invest over 30 years ago. With a dedicated team of highly experienced investment professionals coming from backgrounds in medicine, science, business, and finance, EQT Life Sciences backs the smartest inventors who have ideas that could truly make a difference for patients. The team combines deep sector knowledge, analytical skills, and investment experience to provide the added value that inventors seek. For more information, go to eqtgroup.com/private-capital/life-sciences/

About Gimv

Gimv is a European investment company listed on Euronext Brussels. With over 40 years of experience in private equity, Gimv currently has EUR 1.5 billion of assets under management. The portfolio has around 60 companies, with a combined turnover of EUR 3.7 billion and 20,000 employees.

As a recognised market leader in selected investment platforms, Gimv identifies entrepreneurial, innovative companies with high growth potential and supports them in their transformation into market leaders. Gimv's five investment platforms are Consumer, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Smart Industries, and Sustainable Cities. In Life Sciences, Gimv focuses on European R&D-focused companies developing breakthrough solutions that have a positive impact on human health, from early preclinical proof of concept through to late-stage clinical trials. For more information, go to gimv.com

