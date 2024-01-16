Strong Growth in General Crop Farming Market Driven by Various Factors

The Business Research Company's General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The general crop farming market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $595.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The general crop farming market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $391.16 billion in 2023 to $429.96 billion in 2024, representing a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This positive trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $595.04 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Several factors contribute to this significant growth.

Increasing Crop Production Boosting General Crop Farming

The market is experiencing a boost from increasing crop production, which is expected to propel the growth of general crop farming. Crop production involves the cultivation of crops for various purposes, including human and animal consumption, industrial use, and raw materials for other industries. The UK, for example, reported a notable increase in total crop output to $14,034.6 million (£13,330 million) in 2022, marking a 21.9% rise from the previous year. This surge in crop production is a key driver of the general crop farming market.

Rising Labor Costs Impacting General Crop Farming

The market is also influenced by rising labor costs, which are expected to drive the growth of general crop farming. Labor costs, representing expenses associated with compensating the workforce, play a crucial role in agricultural activities, from planting and cultivating crops to harvesting and post-harvest processing. In the US, the average hourly wages for agricultural managers rose to $27.57 in 2022, reflecting a 7.9% increase from 2021. The escalating labor costs contribute to the overall growth of the general crop farming market.

Explore the Global General Crop Farming Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1995&type=smp

Microbe-Enhanced Seeds for Enhanced Crop Yields

Innovative approaches such as microbe-enhanced seeds are being implemented to boost crop yields and profitability in general crop farming. These seeds leverage beneficial microbes to enhance crop production, particularly in challenging conditions like drought. Companies like Indigo Agriculture have successfully implemented microbe-enhanced cotton seeds on thousands of acres across multiple states in the southern USA, demonstrating its effectiveness in real-world applications. This approach aligns with the goal of increasing crop yields and sustainability in general crop farming.

Innovative Technologies in General Crop Farming

Major companies in the general crop farming market are focusing on innovative technologies to provide reliable services to customers. One notable example is TYMIRIUM technology, introduced by Syngenta AG. This technology is designed to protect against invisible plant-parasitic nematodes and soil-borne diseases for a wide range of crops. Launched in August 2022, TYMIRIUM aims to help farmers increase yields and improve crop quality while promoting soil health and biodiversity. This innovative technology contributes to efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in food production.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the general crop farming market, with Eastern Europe following as the second-largest region. The general crop farming market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tobacco Farming, Sugarbeet Farming, Sugarcane Farming, Cotton Farming, Other Miscellaneous Crop Farming

2) By Farming Process: Organic General Crop Farming , Traditional Farming

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Fodder

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-crop-farming-global-market-report

General Crop Farming Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheGeneral Crop Farming Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on general crop farming market size, general crop farming market drivers and trends, general crop farming market major players, general crop farming market competitors' revenues, general crop farming market positioning, and general crop farming market growth across geographies.The general crop farming market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Exploring the Occupational Health Market: Growth Potential & Trends Analysis