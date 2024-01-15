U.S. Senior Official for the DPRK Pak’s Trilateral Call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Kim and Japanese Director General Namazu

MEDIA NOTE

U.S. Senior Official for the DPRK Dr. Jung H. Pak held a trilateral call with Republic of Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki on January 14 where all three senior officials strongly condemned the DPRK’s self-claimed launch of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions. The three sides underscored that such actions are dangerous, irresponsible, and destabilizing to regional and international security and committed to strengthening security cooperation to defend against the threat posed by the DPRK. The officials shared assessments of the DPRK’s recent actions and reaffirmed they would continue to closely coordinate their near- and longer-term responses, including at the United Nations and with allies and partners.