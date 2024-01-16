Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,126 in the last 365 days.

New Haven / Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24B5000259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2024, 2342 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Cornwall

CROSS STREETS: Ridge Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Oliver Berlic

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Cornwall, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front and drivers side damage

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 1/12/2024 at approximately 2342 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 rounded a corner headed south on VT Route 30 near Ridge Road. V#1 drove off the roadway briefly, the operator overcorrected, and V#1 spun around to face north and went off the roadway a second time, rolling onto the driver’s side. The operator, Oliver Berlic (38) was not injured. Berlic While speaking with Berlic, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Berlic was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Berlic was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A    

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2024 @ 12:30 PM       

 

You just read:

New Haven / Crash - DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more