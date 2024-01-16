New Haven / Crash - DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5000259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/12/2024, 2342 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Cornwall
CROSS STREETS: Ridge Road
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Oliver Berlic
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front and drivers side damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/12/2024 at approximately 2342 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 rounded a corner headed south on VT Route 30 near Ridge Road. V#1 drove off the roadway briefly, the operator overcorrected, and V#1 spun around to face north and went off the roadway a second time, rolling onto the driver’s side. The operator, Oliver Berlic (38) was not injured. Berlic While speaking with Berlic, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Berlic was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Berlic was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison County
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2024 @ 12:30 PM