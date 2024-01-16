New Haven / Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5000259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/12/2024, 2342 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Cornwall

CROSS STREETS: Ridge Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Oliver Berlic

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled, Front and drivers side damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/12/2024 at approximately 2342 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed V#1 rounded a corner headed south on VT Route 30 near Ridge Road. V#1 drove off the roadway briefly, the operator overcorrected, and V#1 spun around to face north and went off the roadway a second time, rolling onto the driver’s side. The operator, Oliver Berlic (38) was not injured. Berlic While speaking with Berlic, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Berlic was screened, taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Berlic was released on citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison County

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/29/2024 @ 12:30 PM