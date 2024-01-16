Specialty Malt Market Soars to $4.8 Billion by 2026, Fueled by Rising Demand in Brewing and Food Industries.

Specialty malt industry thrives with a 4.7% CAGR, driven by applications in brewing, food processing, and robust growth in Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

The consumption of flavored beverages has been growing exponentially throughout the years and as a result the demand for specialty malt has also grown as it is an essential ingredient.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Specialty Malt Market by Source, Form, Application and Product: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," The specialty malt market size was valued at $3.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. Europe is one of the prominent regions in the market that accounted for approximately half of the total specialty malt market share in 2018.

The malt industry, producing 22 million tons of malt in 2015, primarily derived 90% of malt from barley. The economic viability of the malting industry hinges on crucial factors such as barley selection, protein composition, plumpness, and moisture content. Specialty malt, a significant evolution in the malt industry, has gained traction, especially in the brewing and food sectors. Ranging from light and sweet carapils to astringent, carbon-like black malt, specialty malts find applications in various food processing sectors such as baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, and snack food.

In the food industry, specialty malt is a preferred natural flavoring and coloring agent, with large-scale applications in processed baked goods, bars, cereal, cookies, crackers, granola, gravies, roux, prepared food, pet food, and snack food. Additionally, the craft brewing industry has witnessed a surge in demand for specialty malt, particularly types like carapils, which enhance head retention and add a sweet character to beer.

Despite the high demand, uncertain climatic conditions have introduced irregularities in the supply-demand trend for the specialty malt market. For example, the U.S. experienced poor rainfall conditions in 2014, impacting barley crops and resulting in higher marginal prices for barley-derived specialty malts.

Barley was the dominant source in 2018, while the rye segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Alcoholic beverages had the highest contribution to the market share in 2018, and while they are expected to remain dominant, the dairy & frozen products segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe and North America were prominent markets in 2018, holding the maximum share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth. Major players in the specialty malt market, including Cargill Inc., Malteurop Groupe, GrainCorp Ltd., Soufflet Group, Barrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd., Rahr Corporation, Simpsons Malt, Crisp Malting, Muntons PLC, and Axereal Group, have focused on business expansion to improve their global market presence.

The specialty malt market report provides a quantitative analysis of current market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2018 to 2026. Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, aiding stakeholders in making informed business decisions. In-depth analysis of market size and segmentation assists in identifying prevailing opportunities, and the report also includes a regional breakdown based on revenue contribution. Market player positioning aids benchmarking and provides insights into the current market landscape.

The market segments include source (wheat, rye, barley), form (dry, liquid), application (dairy & frozen products, bakery & confectionery, alcoholic beverages, brewing, distillation, non-alcoholic beverages, others), product (caramelized malt, roasted malt, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA). Key market players include Cargill Inc., Rahr Corporation, Muntons plc, Groupe Soufflet, Axereal, Simpsons Malt Limited, GroupCorp Limited, Crisp Malting, Briess Malt & Ingredients, and Malteurop.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Source Dominance: Barley was the dominant source in 2018, and the report predicts the rye segment to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

Application Dynamics: The alcoholic beverages segment contributed the highest share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant, while the dairy & frozen products segment is projected to witness the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period.

Regional Influence: Europe and North America were prominent markets in 2018, holding the maximum share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth.

Major players in the specialty malt market, including Cargill Inc., Malteurop Groupe, GrainCorp Ltd., Soufflet Group, Barrett Burston Malting Company Wa Pty Ltd., Rahr Corporation, Simpsons Malt, Crisp Malting, Muntons PLC, and Axereal Group, have focused on business expansion to improve their global market presence.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of current market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2018 to 2026. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, aiding stakeholders in making informed business decisions. In-depth analysis of market size and segmentation assists in identifying prevailing opportunities, and the report also includes a regional breakdown based on revenue contribution.

The specialty malt market segments include source (wheat, rye, barley), form (dry, liquid), application (dairy & frozen products, bakery & confectionery, alcoholic beverages, brewing, distillation, non-alcoholic beverages, others), product (caramelized malt, roasted malt, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA).

