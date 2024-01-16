Facilities Support Services Market: A Thriving Landscape Fueled by Multinational Companies & Construction Sector Growth

Facilities Support Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The facilities support services market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $297.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The facilities support services market has experienced rapid growth, poised to surge from $182.74 billion in 2023 to an estimated $201.63 billion in 2024, showcasing a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth trajectory is expected to persist, with forecasts projecting the market size to reach $297.16 billion by 2028, driven by a robust CAGR of 10.2%. The market's expansion is propelled by various factors, prominently the influence of multinational companies (MNCs) and the thriving construction sector.

Multinational Companies Driving Market Growth

The rise in the number of multinational companies has been a key factor supporting the expansion of the facilities support services market. Managing facilities across different countries and regions presents complex challenges for MNCs. Facilities support services providers play a pivotal role by offering comprehensive solutions for consistent facility management across diverse geographies. This streamlines operations and ensures uniform standards. The growth of multinational corporations, as indicated by a 1% increase in 2022, contributes significantly to the upward trajectory of the facilities support services market.

Construction Sector's Demand Spurs Market Expansion

The facilities support services market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing demand in the construction sector. The construction industry's multifaceted activities, from planning and design to development, renovation, and maintenance, create a robust demand for support services. The sector's global output, projected to increase by 42% to reach $15.2 trillion by 2030, is a testament to the growth potential for facilities support services. This surge in construction activities contributes to the demand for services related to new construction, renovations, and maintenance.

Technology Integration for Recruitment and Candidate Management

Facilities support activities companies are embracing technology to enhance recruitment and candidate management processes. Technologies such as applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems are employed for passive activity tracking, email platform integration, and maintaining candidate databases. This technological adoption streamlines recruitment processes, improves placement quality, and provides valuable insights for staffing agencies.

Innovative Solutions Propel Profitability

Major companies in the facilities support services market are driving profitability through innovative solutions. Platforms like Spacewell Maintenance offer a comprehensive approach to managing and planning building maintenance. Launched by Spacewell, this software platform aims to streamline maintenance processes, reduce costs, and ensure compliance for organizations of all sizes.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

Western Europe emerged as the largest region in 2023, with Asia-Pacific following as the second-largest region.

The facilities support services market

covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Maintenance Services, Security & Guard Services, Reception Services, Other Facilities Support Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

