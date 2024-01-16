Digital Process Automation in the Post-Pandemic Era: Market Trends and Insights - 2031

Digital Process Automation Market

Increase in integration of AI & machine learning in automation & the surge in adoption of the low-code automation platform is driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the digital process automation market was valued at $12.37 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $42.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital process automation refers to the application of digital technology to automate various tasks within a business process. Organizations commonly leverage software for automation to streamline their workflows. The digital process automation industry primarily focuses on enhancing processes through automation. This encompasses a broad spectrum of business activities, such as sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT, and management.

Intelligent automation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) play a crucial role in digital process automation by handling repetitive tasks. The goal is to reduce or eliminate the need for human intervention in business processes. For instance, digital process automation is particularly effective in handling repetitive tasks like processing purchase orders. In this scenario, the software can efficiently route purchase orders for approval, minimizing workflow delays.

The global digital process automation market is analyzed across components, business functions, organization size, deployment type, industry verticals, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

The digital process automation market has witnessed significant growth, driven by factors such as the adoption of AI and ML, which contribute to automating tasks and improving workflow efficiency. The market analysis indicates that large enterprises have been the primary adopters of digital process automation, thanks to advanced analytics that enhance workforce performance. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to experience substantial growth due to the rising demand for tailored solutions that address specific business needs.

By business function, the supply chain automation segment contributed to more than one-third of the global digital process automation market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The claims automation segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 15.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in sales process automation, and marketing automation.

Geographically, North America has been a prominent player in the global digital process automation market. The region's demand for enhanced end-user services has driven substantial growth, with the U.S. and Canada leading in North America. Factors contributing to market growth include the integration of AI and ML in automation, as well as the increased adoption of low-code automation platforms. The digital process automation market is anticipated to show significant growth across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

By Industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-fourth of the global digital process automation market revenue. The retail segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, and other segments are also analyzed through the report.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global digital process automation market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Amidst the pandemic, there was a swift adoption of automation technologies like digital process automation coupled with industry-specific AI and ML applications. This advanced technological integration played a pivotal role in comprehending and effectively addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19. By enabling computers to emulate human intelligence, these technologies processed vast amounts of data rapidly, facilitating the identification of patterns and crucial insights. The IT department emerged as a significant player during the pandemic, as implementing digital process automation necessitated careful consideration of technology selection, integration with existing systems, and alignment with ongoing IT modernization initiatives.

In a broader perspective, the market experienced a substantial upswing, propelled by the global shift towards online platforms, intensifying a digital transformation that had been evolving for decades. With the widespread adoption of remote learning for students with home internet access, the transition of employees to remote work, and the adoption of digital business models by many firms to sustain operations and revenue streams, the digital landscape witnessed unprecedented growth. Concurrently, the development of mobile applications aimed at tracking and tracing the pandemic's progression, coupled with the use of artificial intelligence in virus research and vaccine development, further underscored the significance of digital acceleration.

Notably, internet traffic in certain regions surged by up to 60% in the aftermath of the outbreak, emphasizing the profound impact of the pandemic on accelerating digital trends. This surge in demand has led to an increased need for solutions within the digital process automation industry, further propelling market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include Appian, Cognizant, SS&C Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, LTIMindtree Limited, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, and Pegasystems Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaboration & partnership, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the digital process automation market. For instance, in August 2021, Software AG collaborated with Automation Anywhere, to make scalable automation achievable for more businesses. Software AG’s ARIS platform bookend Automation Anywhere with process mining and process management. This improves the discovery of digital process automation opportunities and then the management of automated processes. Such developments supported the growth of the digital process automation market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

