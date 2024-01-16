Dynamic Growth Propels Food and Beverage Stores Market

Food and Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Food and Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $4,053.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.” — The Business research company

The food and beverage stores market has witnessed rapid expansion, soaring from $2,501.89 billion in 2023 to $2,776.14 billion in 2024, driven by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Forecasts suggest continued robust growth, with the market size projected to reach $4,053.35 billion by 2028, supported by a substantial CAGR of 9.9%. Several factors contribute to this trajectory, including a favorable economic outlook, the rapid expansion of restaurants and food service establishments, and innovative trends such as the rise of self-checkout technology and the focus on new store launches.

Favorable Economic Outlook as a Catalyst

Optimism in the food and beverage stores market is fueled by a steady economic growth forecast for both developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021, with commodity price recovery contributing to economic growth. The United States is anticipated to experience stable economic growth, and emerging markets are expected to outpace developed markets. This greater economic growth is poised to drive investments, joint ventures, and foreign direct investments, thereby boosting the food and beverage stores market.

Rapid Expansion of Restaurants and Food Service Establishments

The proliferation of restaurants and food service establishments is a key driver of the food and beverage stores market's growth. These establishments, integral to daily restaurant operations, rely on food and beverage stores for supplies, resources, and materials, ensuring the highest quality menus and smooth kitchen operations. For example, in 2021, there were 49,365 Mexican restaurant establishments in the U.S., indicating a 2.4% increase from the previous year. This surge in restaurants and food service establishments significantly contributes to the market's upward trajectory.

Innovative Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

Rise of Self-Checkout Technology:

Self-checkout technology has gained widespread adoption in retail stores, including department stores, specialty stores, and small convenience stores. These systems leverage mobile software applications, employing Near Field Communication (NFC) or quick response code (QR code) technology to automate payments. Self-checkout technology reduces operational costs, eliminates checkout queues, and enhances overall efficiency. Major retail stores, such as Wal-Mart in the U.S., have embraced this trend, installing thousands of self-checkout systems.

Focus on New Store Launches:

Major companies in the food and beverage stores market are introducing innovative store concepts, exemplified by Woolworths Ltd.'s launch of "milkrun" in New Zealand. This app-based platform enables customers to order groceries seamlessly, with local supermarkets picking and packing products for delivery in under an hour. The emphasis on new store launches, like the milkrun concept, aims to provide customers with quick, easy, and reliable grocery delivery options.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the food and beverage stores market, with Africa securing the second-largest position. The food and beverage stores market segments –

1) By Type: Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine And Liquor Stores

2) By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

3) By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

