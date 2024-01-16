Tims China Partners with Shanghai Metro to Open Tims Coffee Shops in “Line 14” Stations

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China, announces the opening of the first seven Tims China stores in Shanghai Metro stations. The partnership will be expanded to include more Tims coffee shops in “Line 14” stations.

The Tims coffee shops are conveniently located within the metro stations so commuters can grab a coffee on the go. The stores offer new and exclusive breakfast products, particularly popular with daily travelers.

As Shanghai has the world’s largest metro system, transporting approximately 13 million passengers across the city every day, the partnership provides great visibility to Tims China’s brand. This is amplified further by the design of the shops, incorporating elements of subway train cars, including a silver façade and flowing lights, appealing to young trendsetters and hard to miss.





(Tims coffee shop at Lujiazui Station on Line 14)

"The partnership between Tims China and Shanghai Metro is about more than just coffee. It is about providing a better commuter experience and it speaks for our efforts to think outside the box in terms of traditional consumption habits,” said Yongchen Lu, Tims China CEO. “We will continue to provide convenience for our guests throughout their day, wherever and whenever they want a cup of hot coffee."

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com/

ABOUT SHANGHAI METRO

The Shanghai Metro is a rapid transit system in Shanghai, operating urban and suburban transit services to 14 of its 16 municipal districts and to Kunshan, Jiangsu Province. Served as a part of Shanghai rail transit, the Shanghai Metro system is the world's biggest metro system by route length, totaling 802 kilometers. It is also the second biggest by the number of stations with 408 stations on 19 lines. It ranks first in the world by annual ridership with 3.88 billion rides delivered in 2019. Over 10 million people use the system on an average workday.

