Battery Scrap Market is Booming Worldwide Growth Prospects, Incredible Demand and Business Strategies by 2032

Battery Scrap Market Expected to Reach $83.7 Billion by 2032 — Allied Market Research

Increased EV adoption, Circular economy practices, Advanced recycling technologies, Green recycling methods & Battery-to-battery recycling are the upcoming trends in Battery Scrap Market in the world.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery scrap, often referred to as "battery recycling scrap" or "used battery scrap," specifically refers to discarded or used batteries that are no longer functional and are collected for recycling purposes. Battery recycling helps conserve natural resources, reduces the environmental impact of hazardous materials, and minimizes the need for new mining or extraction. It is important to dispose of batteries properly by recycling them at designated collection points or facilities, as improper disposal can lead to pollution and harm the environment. The battery scrap market was valued at $35.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $83.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The global shift toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, including electrification and renewable energy, drives the demand for batteries and, consequently, the recycling of used batteries. However, challenges such as handling hazardous materials and recycling costs act as major restraints for the battery scrap market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage is anticipated to offer battery scrap market opportunities for development in the coming years.

The battery scrap market scope is segmented based on product type, source, end-use, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into lead-acid, lithium-ion, and others. By source, the battery scrap market analysis is classified into electric vehicles, consumer electronics, power tools, and others. By end use, the market is categorized into material extraction, reuse, disposal, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the lithium-ion segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global battery scrap market share in terms of revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in various applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage systems, and portable devices due to their high energy density and rechargeable nature.

Based on the source, the electric vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global battery scrap market size in terms of revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Electric vehicles (EVs) contribute to the battery scrap market primarily through the replacement of their lithium-ion batteries. Recycling and repurposing these used EV batteries play a crucial role in resource conservation, environmental sustainability, and responsible growth of the electric vehicle sector in the battery scrap industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Battery Scrap industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Husky Battery Solutions Ltd.

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD.

ENGITEC TECHNOLOGIES SPA

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Li-Cycle, Gravita India Ltd.

Ecobat, Sunlight Group

Guangdong Brunp recycling Technology Co., Ltd.

Umicore

Based on the end-use, material extraction held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global battery scrap market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Battery scrap can have several potential uses in the field of material extraction, primarily in recycling and repurposing batteries and their components. Battery cells from scrap can be repurposed for energy storage applications. While they do not meet the high-performance demands of their original application, they can still store and release energy effectively, supporting backup power systems and off-grid solutions.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global battery scrap market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region has been at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption, with China being the largest EV market globally.

Thus, there has been a growing focus on the recycling of EV batteries to recover valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Also, Asia-Pacific countries are major producers and consumers of consumer electronics. Recycling used batteries from smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices has become important due to environmental regulations and sustainability concerns.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on product type, the lithium-ion segment accounts for nearly half of the market share, in terms of revenue, in 2022.

- Based on source, the electric vehicle segments account for nearly three-fifths of the market size, in terms of revenue, in 2022.

- Based on end-use, the material extraction segment accounts for nearly two-fifths of the market share, in terms of revenue, in 2022.

- Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounts for nearly half of the market share, in terms of revenue, in 2022.

