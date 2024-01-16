Popcorn Market Surges, Projected to Reach $18.83 Billion by 2031 with a 5.3% CAGR.

Popcorn Market

Popcorn Industry Thrives Post-Pandemic: Microwave & Ready-to-Eat Dominate, Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers and Rising Commercial Spaces.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global popcorn market was valued at $9,868.40 million in 2020. It is projected to reach $18,827.12 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused losses in the global popcorn industry due to lockdowns affecting commercial and public spaces, but the demand for microwave popcorn surged during the pandemic

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The market is segmented based on type (microwave popcorn, ready-to-eat popcorn), end-use (household, commercial), shape (butterfly, mushroom), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA).

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The busy and hectic lifestyle of individuals has led to the adoption of convenient solutions like instant and ready-to-eat food.

Popcorn is perceived as a convenient and healthy snack rich in nutrients, making it popular among households.

The emergence of microwave popcorn and factors like increased disposable income and changing lifestyles contribute to the industry's growth.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

In 2020, the household segment accounted for the highest market share, driven by health-conscious consumers considering popcorn a healthier breakfast option.

The commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, fueled by the rise in commercial places like theaters, multiplexes, and stadiums.

Ready-to-eat popcorn dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance, driven by busy lifestyles and a preference for convenient and healthy snacks.

The butterfly-shaped popcorn accounted for the highest market share in 2020, attributed to its higher consumption in commercial spaces.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

In 2020, North America held the highest market share, driven by higher corn production, availability of raw materials, high disposable income, and the popularity of popcorn in various entertainment venues.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031, attributed to the growing population, entertainment industry, and the rising number of commercial spaces in developing nations like China and India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Amplify Snack Conagra Brands, Inc.

• KP Snacks Limited

• PepsiCo (Frito-Lay)

• Quinn Foods, LLC

• Indiana

• Propercorn

• Diamond Food

• Snyder's-Lance, Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Weaver Popcorn Company, Inc.

Market Opportunities and Challenges:

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market size, current trends, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis is included to highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers.

The report also identifies key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities.

Analyst Review:

The report emphasizes strains of corn cultivated specifically for popping, major varieties of popcorn, and the science behind the popping process.

Factors driving market growth include high consumption of ready-to-eat popcorn, increasing demand for microwavable popcorn, and health consciousness among consumers.

Popcorn Market Report Highlights:

The report offers detailed information on end-users, types, shapes, regions, and key market players.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, followed by LAMEA.

By type, ready-to-eat popcorn segment accounted for approximately 67.4% of the popcorn market share in 2020, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6%.

In 2020, North America generated the highest revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%.

In 2020, U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately 39.9% share in the global market.

