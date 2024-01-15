Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking to identify suspects involved in a robbery in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast.

On Friday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the suspects approached the victim while brandishing a firearm then demanded the victim hand over their property. The suspects fled on foot.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

CCN: 24005888