Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking to identify suspects involved in a robbery in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast.

On Friday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the suspects approached the victim while brandishing a firearm then demanded the victim hand over their property. The suspects fled on foot.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24005888

