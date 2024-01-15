Submit Release
MPD Searching for Vehicle Involved in Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a Southeast DC shooting.

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue Southeast for the report of a gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated he was shot in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Southeast. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24007250

