MPD Searching for Suspect Who Lit Man on Fire

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the community’s assistance to identify a suspect who lit a man on fire in Northwest DC.

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m., the suspect poured a liquid on the victim at the intersection of North Capitol Street and P Street Northwest. The suspect then ignited the liquid. The suspect then ran off. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24007533