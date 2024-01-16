Province prepares for snow, freezing rain on south coast

CANADA, January 16 - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its maintenance contractors are preparing for snow and possible freezing rain across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

The conditions are expected to begin Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in the evening and continue into Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, during the morning commute, as the current cold front transitions into more seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for incoming weather. The potential for heavy snow and freezing rain during this time could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities.

The Province’s maintenance contractors will be out in full force, applying brine and abrasives, and clearing snow as it accumulates. However, freezing rain is one of the most difficult weather conditions to effectively manage. Bridges and roads may be closed to traffic in the interest of public safety.

In the Lower Mainland, the cable collar systems on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges will be in operation as necessary. On Vancouver Island, the Highway 1/Malahat Chain Up Protocol will be implemented at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain overnight as needed.

With the risk of freezing rain, people should avoid travel by vehicle on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning’s commute. Should travel be necessary, drivers must ensure their vehicle is properly equipped for winter conditions, including having winter or snow-rated tires in good condition.

Please check road conditions on DriveBC before setting out, carry an emergency kit that includes a blanket and warm clothes, and allow extra time to get to your destination.

Drivers can help maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/