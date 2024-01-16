Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: One China Policy

Amidst all the publicity generated by the recently concluded elections in Taiwan, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations continues to adhere to the One China Policy, as embodied in the Joint Communiqué dated 9 June 1975 between the Republic of the Philippines and the People's Republic of China.

Along with the One China Policy, the 1975 Joint Communique's guarantee that the Philippine and Chinese Governments "agree to settle all disputes by peaceful means...without resorting to the use or threat of force," echoes ever more loudly today.

Since the One China Policy is recognized by most states, including the United States, the Foreign Relations Committee therefore calls upon everyone to give due regard to the policy, and work towards peace and stability in the region.

********

Sa gitna ng lahat ng publicity na nabuo sa katatapos na halalan kamakailan sa Taiwan, patuloy na sumusunod ang Senate Committee on Foreign Relations sa One China Policy- na nakapaloob sa Joint Communique' na may petsang June 9, 1975 sa pagitan ng Republika ng Pilipinas at ng People's Republic of China.

Kasama ang One China Policy, ginagarantiyahan ng 1975 Joint Communique' na ang pamahalaang Pilipinas at China ay kapwa sumasang-ayon na lutasin ang lahat ng alitan sa mapayapang pamamaraan nang hindi ginagamitan ng banta o pwersa.

Dahil kinikilala ng karamihan ng mga estado, kabilang ang Estados Unidos, ang One China Policy, nananawagan ngayon ang Foreign Relations Committee sa lahat na irespeto ang patakarang ito at magtulungan para sa kapayapaan at katatagan ng rehiyon.