Medivolve Announces Telehealth Platform Development Contract and Change of Officers and Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: MEDVF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a master services agreement dated December 29, 2023, with Engineer.ai Corp. (dba Builder.ai) (“Builder”) to assist in the development of its telehealth platform. Pursuant to the agreement, Builder will develop robust features of the platform, including but not limited to, provider and patient interfacing, telehealth video conferencing, appointment scheduling and management tools, credit card payment processing and more. Features of the platform aim to additionally integrate through Company API interfaces and third-party API interfaces, all in compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). The Company anticipates that development of the telehealth platform will be substantially complete within seven months.



Additionally, the Company announces today that Aaron Atin, Daniyal Baizak and Peter Michel have resigned from their positions as corporate secretary, director and chief financial officer of the Company, respectively, effective January 10, 2024, January 12, 2024 and January 15, 2024. Mr. Atin will continue to support the Company in his capacity as a consultant. The board and management thank Messrs. Atin, Baizak, and Michel for their services and contributions and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About Medivolve

Medivolve is a Canadian healthcare technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company’s mission is to improve health and lives by delivering world-class diagnostic solutions—starting with COVID-19—as well as to enable faster and better care to patients through innovative technology. Medivolve, through its subsidiaries, operates retail patient-care locations in California.

