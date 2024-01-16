Non-essential staff have delayed start Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Due to the current winter weather event, all non-essential staff at TJJD will be on a delayed start time until 12 pm (noon), tomorrow January 16, 2024. (Please use the CAPPS code EMG-WT, and contact your local HRA for more guidance.)

If you are able to telecommute tomorrow, please coordinate with your supervisor.

Direct-care staff scheduled to work tomorrow will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please contact your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please use the following:

Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200; or

Go to the agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and weather message will be posted at the top.

Please stay safe and limit travel to only what is necessary.

If driving is necessary, motorists are encouraged to check DriveTexas.org. The Risk Management team will continue to send out winter weather alerts.