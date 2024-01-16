Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,114 in the last 365 days.

Non-essential staff have delayed start Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS copy

Due to the current winter weather event, all non-essential staff at TJJD will be on a delayed start time until 12 pm (noon), tomorrow January 16, 2024. (Please use the CAPPS code EMG-WT, and contact your local HRA for more guidance.)

If you are able to telecommute tomorrow, please coordinate with your supervisor.  

Direct-care staff scheduled to work tomorrow will have a regular start time. If you have any questions, please contact your direct supervisor.

To stay updated on the status of closures, please use the following:

  • Call the agency weather line: 512-490-7200; or
  • Go to the agency website at www.tjjd.texas.gov and weather message will be posted at the top.

Please stay safe and limit travel to only what is necessary.

If driving is necessary, motorists are encouraged to check DriveTexas.org.  The Risk Management team will continue to send out winter weather alerts.

You just read:

Non-essential staff have delayed start Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more