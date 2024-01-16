Submit Release
Death at Saskatoon Reintegration Unit

CANADA, January 16 - Released on January 15, 2024

A 54-year-old male inmate was declared deceased on January 14, 2024, at the Saskatoon Reintegration Unit. 

The inmate was found unresponsive in his bedroom. Corrections staff initiated life saving measures and called EMS. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 12:03 a.m.

The Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation. 

No foul play is suspected at this time. Next of kin have been notified.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting
Corrections, Policing and Public Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8621
Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca

