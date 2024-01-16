Submit Release
Jim Bennett for Congress (GA-3) Makes Campaign Tour of All 15 Counties in District

Jim Bennett, Candidate for Congress, GA-3

We need a representative who will listen to their constituents rather than the special interests in Washington DC.”
— Jim Bennett
BOWDON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Bennett, Republican candidate for Georgia's 3rd Congressional District, is the only candidate who has campaigned in all 15 counties in the district.

“We need a representative who will listen to their constituents rather than the special interests in Washington DC. I look forward to revisiting all the counties again and meeting new and old friends. I am the only candidate who stepped up to run from the beginning, before Congressman Drew Ferguson decided to retire. I am not an opportunist and I will only serve the interest of the 3rd District” said Bennett.

The District includes all of Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson Counties. It includes portions of Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Muscogee Counties as well. Jim Bennett looks forward to meeting and earning the support of the entire 3rd Congressional District in Georgia and representing them in Washington.

Those wanting to learn more or get involved in his campaign should visit www.jimbennett.us

Jim Bennett
Jim Bennett for Georgia
+1 770-328-3626
jamesgilbertbennett@gmail.com

