Greening the Workspace: How Lucerne’s Innovative Indoor Garden is Inspiring US Office Design

Welcome to a new era in office design, where nature and functionality blend seamlessly to create spaces that are not just workplaces, but wellness hubs. In the heart of Lucerne, Switzerland, a remarkable transformation has taken place, setting a precedent that’s capturing the attention of the US market.

The Visionary Project in Lucerne

At the forefront of this revolution is Hydroplant AG, a company that has taken the concept of indoor greening to new heights. Collaborating with Jakob Rope Systems and UNIT Architekten AG, they have reimagined the reception area of a Swiss accident insurer’s office into a verdant, welcoming space.

More Than Just Aesthetic Appeal

The project’s goal was clear: infuse more green into the reception area, but with a twist. It wasn’t just about adding plants; it was about integrating them into the very fabric of the office environment. The result? A vertical garden that coexists with functional elements like water dispensers, storage compartments, and a coffee machine, making the waiting area not just pleasing to the eye but also genuinely comfortable.

Low Maintenance, High Impact

Understanding the busy nature of office life, a key requirement was low maintenance. The solution was a self-sustaining system that required minimal upkeep while ensuring optimal plant growth. This was achieved through a combination of smart design and technology.

Details and Geometry:

* Webnet construction with wall distance of 100 mm

* Mesh termination by GreenGuide spacers above the plant trough

* Additional fastening via grooved Webnet C-rails

The Role of Jakob Rope Systems

A standout feature of this project is the use of Jakob Rope Systems’ Webnet. This stainless steel mesh provides the perfect trellis for the plants, allowing them to grow upwards and flourish. Custom-made for this project, the Webnet structure is integrated into the office furniture, creating a stunning visual impact while maintaining functionality.

Innovative Design Elements

The base of the greenery is a sleek, black wooden furniture piece that extends along one wall, housing a plant trough with an automatic watering system. To address the challenge of limited natural light, special LED plant lights were installed, ensuring the plants thrive in any condition.

Implications for the US Market

This project in Lucerne is more than just a case study in indoor greening; it’s a source of inspiration for office spaces across the US. As American companies increasingly prioritize employee well-being and environmental sustainability, the integration of nature into office design is becoming more relevant. The Lucerne project demonstrates how spaces can be transformed to promote a healthier, more aesthetically pleasing work environment.

Conclusion

The Lucerne office project is a testament to the power of innovative design in transforming workspaces. It’s a shining example for US companies looking to create more engaging, sustainable, and health-focused office environments. As we move forward, the fusion of nature and functional design in office spaces is not just a trend; it’s the future. And it’s a future that’s green, vibrant, and full of life.