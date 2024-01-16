Submit Release
Ort Tool Well Positioned for Re-Shoring and European Manufacturing Coming to America

ERIE, MICHIGAN, U.S., January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ort Tool, located in the industrial heartland has seen the various ups and downs of manufacturing in America. As more and more U.S. manufacturers bring manufacturing back to America, Ort Tool is prepared to meet the needs of these manufacturers.

In addition to re-shoring, many European companies are exploring moving their manufacturing to the U.S. due to the high energy costs and limited growth potential on the continent.

Ort is prepared for this trend with its large manufacturing facility with three different buildings including its main 140,000 sq. ft. shop, a 20,000 sq. ft. fabrication building, and a 5,000 sq. ft. storage facility. Coupled with this state-of-the-art manufacturing, metal fabrication, and design support, the company has a staff of mechanical engineers, highly skilled machinists and welders, and metal fabricators.

“We are diversified to serve numerous markets including semi-conductor, solar, oil, EV vehicles, plastics, paper, glass, military and food industries,” commented Angelo Milano, President, Ort Tool.

He further stated, “We have seen increased inquiries from U.S. manufacturers that are bringing back manufacturing to America.” He attributed this interest to its highly qualified workforce as well as its strong interest in continual employee training. European companies are equally interested in Ort Tool’s strong commitment to quality and continuous employee training.

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 160,000 square feet of shop facilities. They build all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print. Capabilities include CNC machining, grinding, EDM, welding, assembly, and design.

