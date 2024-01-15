A new BC Stats study finds expanding high-speed internet in underserved coastal, rural and remote communities can benefit local and provincial economies.

The Coastal B.C. Connectivity Benefits study builds on reports for northern and Interior B.C. released in 2023, and the Kootenay region report released in 2022, echoing findings of positive economic impacts for rural communities.

Increasing connectivity creates better online access to employment opportunities, education, training and health-care services, and builds stronger, more resilient communities. The coastal study estimates the Province’s initial investment of $67.4 million in the region will yield seven times the return on investment in the long term, generating a local and provincial economic benefit of $463 million over 20 years. This equates to more than $17,500 per newly connected person.

The study estimates the economic benefits as follows:

Short-term benefits, as a result of building the infrastructure: For coastal B.C.: approximately 140 new jobs and a $19.1-million increase in gross domestic product (GDP). For British Columbia (including the Coast): approximately 240 new jobs and a $30-million increase in GDP.

Long-term benefits, as a result of increased productivity from improved access to high-speed internet services: $432.6 million in increased provincial GDP over 20 years from economic opportunities for businesses, workers and residents.



The Coastal B.C. Connectivity Benefits study is the fourth in a five-part series that examines the economic benefits of provincial connectivity spending in rural areas of B.C.

Learn More:

To read the full report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20534

Visit Connecting Communities BC: www.gov.bc.ca/connectingcommunitiesbc

To learn more about connectivity in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

To learn about StrongerBC Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.ca/plan