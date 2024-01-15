Access to HPV vaccine expanded to males born in 2005

CANADA, January 15 - The Province is taking action to better protect people from related human papillomavirus (HPV) cancers by extending eligibility for free, publicly funded vaccines to males born in 2005.

To maximize immunization opportunities, males born between January and June 2005 have until June 30, 2024, to receive the free vaccine. This is in addition to people born later who are already eligible.

On Jan. 16, 2024, notifications from the Get Vaccinated system will go out to around 23,000 eligible males who are registered in the system who were born in 2005 to advise them that if they have not been immunized for HPV, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

To book an appointment, people can contact a pharmacy or health clinic. People living in First Nations communities can contact their community health centre or nursing station to book an appointment.

To be eligible for the free, publicly funded vaccine, people in B.C. need to have their first dose before they turn 19 and their last dose before they turn 26. The exception is for those that have been given the extension to June 30, 2024.

HPV can cause several types of cancer in different areas of the body. As many as 75% of non-vaccinated males and females will contract HPV at some point in their lives. The HPV vaccine is safe and helps prevent cancer, and is more effective the sooner people get it, ideally before 19 years old. More than 200 million doses have been administered safely worldwide.

Quick Facts:

Men and women can contract the human papilloma virus (HPV).

HPV is transmitted through intimate skin-to-skin contact and can cause a variety of cancers as well as genital warts.

The HPV vaccine helps protect against HPV-related types of cancer, including cervix, anus, mouth and throat, penis, vagina, and vulva, as well as genital warts.

More than 15 years of safety monitoring shows the HPV vaccine is safe and effective.

Learn More:

To learn more about the HPV vaccine, including criteria and eligibility, and for information in other languages, visit: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/human-papillomavirus-hpv-vaccines

To find a location to get immunized, visit: https://www.immunizebc.ca/hp