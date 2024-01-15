Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,098 in the last 365 days.

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2024 February 15, 2024 $0.01
February 29, 2024 March 15, 2024 $0.01
March 31, 2024 April 15, 2024 $0.01
April 30, 2024 May 15, 2024 $0.01
May 31, 2024 June 17, 2024 $0.01
June 30, 2024 July 15, 2024 $0.01
July 31, 2024 August 15, 2024 $0.01
August 31, 2024 September 16, 2024 $0.01
September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024 $0.01
October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.01
November 30, 2024 December 16, 2024 $0.01
December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025 $0.01
 

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more