Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Leflunomide Zentiva (previously Leflunomide Winthrop), leflunomide, Date of authorisation: 08/01/2010, Revision: 19, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Leflunomide Zentiva (which may affect up to 1 in 10 people) are leucopenia (low white blood cell counts), mild allergic reactions, increased creatine phosphokinase levels (a marker of muscle damage), paraesthesia (abnormal sensations like pins and needles), peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage in hands and feet), headache, dizziness, mild increases in blood pressure, colitis (inflammation in the large bowel), diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), vomiting, inflammation of the mouth such as mouth ulcers, abdominal (belly) pain, increased liver enzyme levels, hair loss, eczema, rash, pruritus (itching), dry skin, tenosynovitis (inflammation of the sheath surrounding the tendons), loss of appetite, weight loss and asthenia (weakness). For the full list of side effects with Leflunomide Zentiva, see the package leaflet.

Leflunomide Zentiva must not be used in patients with:

liver disease;

severe immunodeficiency states, such as acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS);

poor bone marrow function or low blood cell counts (red cells, white cells or platelets) caused by conditions other than rheumatoid or psoriatic arthritis;

serious infections;

moderate to severely impaired kidney function;

severe hypoproteinaemia (low blood protein levels).

Leflunomide Zentiva must not be used in pregnant women, in women who can become pregnant and who are not using reliable contraception or during breast-feeding.

For the full list of restrictions, see the package leaflet.

Doctors prescribing Leflunomide Zentiva need to be aware of the risk of liver problems associated with the medicine. They also need to take special care when switching a patient to Leflunomide Zentiva, or when switching a patient who is receiving Leflunomide Zentiva to another treatment.