Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Intrarosa, prasterone, Date of authorisation: 08/01/2018, Revision: 7, Status: Authorised

Two studies involving 813 post-menopausal women with vulvar and vaginal atrophy found that treatment with Intrarosa was more effective than placebo (a dummy treatment) at reducing signs of thinning (atrophy) of vaginal tissues.

In both studies, 6.5 mg Intrarosa was given once a day for 12 weeks. Results showed that the number of superficial cells (which normally falls with atrophy) increased by 6% and 10% with Intrarosa compared with about 1% and 2% with placebo. There was also a decrease in the number of parabasal cells (which normally increase with atrophy) of 42% and 47% with Intrarosa compared with 2% and 12% with placebo.

In addition, Intrarosa treatment was better at increasing acidity in the vagina (which normally becomes less acidic with atrophy), with pH values reducing by 0.9 and 1.0 with Intrarosa and by 0.2 and 0.3 with placebo.

Patients taking Intrarosa had a modest reduction in pain during sexual intercourse, which was similar or better to the effect seen in patients taking placebo. Pain during sexual intercourse was self-assessed by patients using a standard scale ranging from 0 (no pain) to 3 (severe pain). The pain reduced by 1.3 and 1.4 points with Intrarosa compared with 0.9 and 1.1 points with placebo. The effect seen in the placebo group was explained by the lubricant effect of the excipient.