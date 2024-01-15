Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Trazimera, trastuzumab, Date of authorisation: 26/07/2018, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

The most common or serious side effects with Trazimera are heart problems, reactions related to the Trazimera infusion, reduced levels of blood cells (especially white blood cells), infections and lung problems.

Trazimera can cause cardiotoxicity (harm to the heart), including heart failure (when the heart does not work as well as it should). Care should be taken if it is given to patients who already have heart problems or high blood pressure, and all patients need to be monitored during and after treatment to check their heart.

Trazimera must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to trastuzumab, mouse proteins or to any of the other ingredients. It must not be used in patients whose advanced cancer causes serious breathing problems even when resting, or who need oxygen therapy.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions, see the package leaflet.

