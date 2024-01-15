Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, January 25th at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI59917997f3234eb9aaa8c602edb76061 to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hdmf8u9e and archived on Valley’s website through Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with nearly $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.