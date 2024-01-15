Better product labelling and banning greenwashing: press briefing with lead MEP

Biljana Borzan (S&D, Croatia), who steered the legislation through Parliament and led the negotiations with the Council, will give an overview of the new rules and answer journalists’ questions.

When: Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 14.30 CET.

Where: European Parliament in Strasbourg, Daphne Caruana Galizia press conference room (WEISS N -1/201).

How: Accredited media representatives can attend the press conference in person. Journalists wishing to ask questions remotely need to connect via Interactio.

The press conference will also be web streamed live and recorded on the Parliament’s Multimedia Centre.

Background

The new rules aim to improve product labelling, fight greenwashing and help consumers make informed choices while shopping. The new directive bans the use of general environmental claims without proof, regulates the use of sustainability labels and creates a new harmonised label to allow goods with a longer guarantee to stand out more. Following the plenary green light and afterwards the formal adoption by the Council, the text will become a law and member states will have 24 months to transpose it into national legislation.

The new directive is meant to work together with the green claims directive, currently being discussed at committee stage in Parliament. Whereas the empowering consumers directiveputs in place general bans, the upcoming green claims directive will be more specific and elaborate the conditions for using environmental claims in greater detail.