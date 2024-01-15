Submit Release
North Carolina State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC) to meet Tuesday

WHAT:  A meeting of the State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC), a subcommittee of the State Emergency Response Committee. This will be a hybrid meeting both in person and virtual.
WHERE:  State Emergency Operations Center - Media Room
                 1636 Gold Star Drive, Raleigh    
WHEN: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 9 a.m.
AGENDA:  

  • Welcome and Opening Remarks: Chair Laird 
  • Committee Administration: Chair Laird 
    •  Roll Call – Please check in via Chat or respond when called 
  • Roster updates Hauser 
    • Vacancies 
      • SERC Commissioner 
      • NC Local Municipal Government 
      • NC Association of Rescue and EMS 
      • North Carolina Emergency Management Association 
  • SIEC Credentialing/Certification (tabled) Hauser 
  • VIPER TDMA updated survey results Laird/Hauser 
  • SAR DMR Network Discussion Hauser 
  • Strategic Technology Reserve (STR) Plan update (vote required) Hauser 
  • 12/30/23 - Blue Alert AAR Hauser/Winans 
  • 2024 Goals and Objectives SIEC 
  • Technical Assistance/Training Update 
    • 2023 TA Discussion wrap up Hauser 
      • ORAP – Franklin County – In progress 
    • 2024 TA Discussion outlook Hauser 
      • SCIP Update (approved) 
      • PSAP Cyber Workshops (approved) 
  • Membership Agency/Organization/Association reports Membership 
    • Issues to bring to the SIEC 
  • Next Meeting 
  • Adjourn Chair / Co-Chair 

Microsoft Teams meeting 
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device 
Click here to join the meeting 
Meeting ID: 263 630 674 093 
Passcode: y7SaQt 
Download Teams | Join on the web
Join with a video conferencing device 
ncgov@m.webex.com 
Video Conference ID: 118 249 275 0 
Alternate VTC instructions 
Or call in (audio only) 
+1 984-204-1487,,445846536#   United States, Raleigh 
Phone Conference ID: 445 846 536# 
Find a local number | Reset PIN 
Learn More | Meeting options

