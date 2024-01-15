North Carolina State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC) to meet Tuesday
North Carolina State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC) to meet Tuesday
WHAT: A meeting of the State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC), a subcommittee of the State Emergency Response Committee. This will be a hybrid meeting both in person and virtual.
WHERE: State Emergency Operations Center - Media Room
1636 Gold Star Drive, Raleigh
WHEN: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 9 a.m.
AGENDA:
- Welcome and Opening Remarks: Chair Laird
- Committee Administration: Chair Laird
- Roll Call – Please check in via Chat or respond when called
- Roster updates Hauser
- Vacancies
- SERC Commissioner
- NC Local Municipal Government
- NC Association of Rescue and EMS
- North Carolina Emergency Management Association
- Vacancies
- SIEC Credentialing/Certification (tabled) Hauser
- VIPER TDMA updated survey results Laird/Hauser
- SAR DMR Network Discussion Hauser
- Strategic Technology Reserve (STR) Plan update (vote required) Hauser
- 12/30/23 - Blue Alert AAR Hauser/Winans
- 2024 Goals and Objectives SIEC
- Technical Assistance/Training Update
- 2023 TA Discussion wrap up Hauser
- ORAP – Franklin County – In progress
- 2024 TA Discussion outlook Hauser
- SCIP Update (approved)
- PSAP Cyber Workshops (approved)
- 2023 TA Discussion wrap up Hauser
- Membership Agency/Organization/Association reports Membership
- Issues to bring to the SIEC
- Next Meeting
- Adjourn Chair / Co-Chair
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 263 630 674 093
Passcode: y7SaQt
Download Teams | Join on the web
Join with a video conferencing device
ncgov@m.webex.com
Video Conference ID: 118 249 275 0
Alternate VTC instructions
Or call in (audio only)
+1 984-204-1487,,445846536# United States, Raleigh
Phone Conference ID: 445 846 536#
Find a local number | Reset PIN
Learn More | Meeting options