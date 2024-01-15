North Carolina State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC) to meet Tuesday

WHAT: A meeting of the State Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC), a subcommittee of the State Emergency Response Committee. This will be a hybrid meeting both in person and virtual.

WHERE: State Emergency Operations Center - Media Room

1636 Gold Star Drive, Raleigh

WHEN: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 9 a.m.

AGENDA:

Welcome and Opening Remarks: Chair Laird

Committee Administration: Chair Laird Roll Call – Please check in via Chat or respond when called

Roster updates Hauser Vacancies SERC Commissioner NC Local Municipal Government NC Association of Rescue and EMS North Carolina Emergency Management Association

SIEC Credentialing/Certification (tabled) Hauser

VIPER TDMA updated survey results Laird/Hauser

SAR DMR Network Discussion Hauser

Strategic Technology Reserve (STR) Plan update (vote required) Hauser

12/30/23 - Blue Alert AAR Hauser/Winans

2024 Goals and Objectives SIEC

Technical Assistance/Training Update 2023 TA Discussion wrap up Hauser ORAP – Franklin County – In progress 2024 TA Discussion outlook Hauser SCIP Update (approved) PSAP Cyber Workshops (approved)

Membership Agency/Organization/Association reports Membership Issues to bring to the SIEC

Next Meeting

Adjourn Chair / Co-Chair

