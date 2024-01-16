Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. Licensor (VetStem, Inc.) Achieves Settlement from California Stem Cell Treatment Center

Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. announces litigation settlement over alleged infringement of its licensed patent covering regenerative medical treatments.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative medicine company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC), proudly announces the successful resolution of the ongoing patent litigation by its licensor, VetStem, Inc., with California Stem Cell Treatment Center, Inc. (“CSCTC”). VetStem, Inc. v. California Stem Cell Treatment Center, Inc. Case No. 2:19-CV-4728-AB filed in the Central District of California, Western Division, centered on CSCTC’s alleged infringement of VetStem’s patented treatment methods using adipose-derived stem cells. VetStem’s dedication to innovative research in therapeutic applications of adipose-derived stem cells resulted in the issuance of multiple patents, including U.S. Patent No. 9,453,202, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 27, 2016.

VetStem initiated legal action against CSCTC to protect its intellectual property, which is licensed to PSC for use in human medicine. VetStem’s legal action alleged that performance of certain regenerative stem cell procedures by CSCTC infringed upon VetStem’s ‘202 Patent covering regenerative medical treatments for orthopedic conditions. The resolution came on the eve of the trial, with both parties agreeing to a settlement. Dr. Bob Harman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VetStem and named inventor of the ‘202 Patent, expressed his satisfaction with the settlement, stating, “VetStem is committed to the development of innovative stem cell treatments and technology, and to protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights.” VetStem offers licensing deals with leading companies and doctors in the field of regenerative medicine to rapidly advance treatments to patients.

VetStem is a prominent veterinary company specializing in research and development of regenerative medicine therapies. VetStem's impact extends beyond veterinary applications, as demonstrated by its subsidiary, Personalized Stem Cells. Dedicated to advancing regenerative stem cell therapies for serious human diseases, PSC has achieved rapid clinical trial results from its Phase 2a study focusing on human autologous stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis, as well as a Phase 1b intravenous clinical study of human mesenchymal stem cells (COVI-MSC™) for COVID-19 patients. PSC's rapid progress into clinical applications is facilitated by leveraging VetStem’s extensive database of disease treatments in animals, showcasing an innovative approach that holds promise for transformative developments in regenerative medicine for both humans and animals.

About Personalized Stem Cells

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine by securing FDA approval for autologous stem cells for serious diseases with limited treatment options. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), is conducting clinical trials, and developing stem cell products in the areas of orthopedics, pain, and traumatic brain injury. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine which includes patent applications covering treatment of lung diseases including COVID-19. PSC’s commercial cell banking service, StemInsure allows patients to store their own stem cells for potential future use.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem, Inc. is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 18 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon, and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures.

