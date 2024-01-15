Europe External Blinds Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 33.1 billion and Rising at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Focus on materials research to improve durability, longevity, and resilience of external blinds against various environmental factors.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Europe external blinds market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Europe external blinds is estimated to reach US$ 33.1 billion by the end of 2031.

External blinds with specialized noise-reduction capabilities gain attention, appealing to consumers seeking quieter living or working environments. This emerging trend capitalizes on the blinds' potential to mitigate external noise pollution, enhancing comfort levels within spaces.

External blinds designed to promote occupants' health and well-being by focusing on factors like UV protection, glare reduction, and fostering optimal natural lighting without compromising privacy contribute to this emerging trend.

Blinds integrated with adaptive features and artificial intelligence (AI) elements for predictive adjustments based on weather conditions, occupancy, or time of day, elevate user experience and energy optimization.

Europe External Blinds Market: Competitive Landscape

The Europe external blinds market boasts a competitive landscape driven by industry leaders striving for market dominance. Companies like Griesser AG, Warema Renkhoff SE, and Reflexa maintain significant market shares with their innovative exterior shading solutions.

Local players such as Alulux GmbH and Stobag AG also excel, offering diverse and tailored products. The market's competitiveness intensifies due to continuous technological advancements, emphasis on energy-efficient solutions, and design innovations.

Fierce rivalry among established and emerging brands propels the industry forward, aiming to meet evolving consumer demands for functional, aesthetically pleasing, and environmentally conscious external blinds across Europe. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Alulux GmbH

dormakaba Group

Griesser AG

Hunter Douglas NV

MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG

Neva

ROMA

Schenker Storen AG

Serge Ferrari

Smits Shutters and Blinds

Socotex

Somfy

Sunshade Experts

Verano B.V.

Warema

Product Portfolio

Alulux GmbH specializes in high-quality aluminum roller shutters and exterior sun protection solutions . With a focus on innovation and design, Alulux offers premium, customizable products, ensuring functionality, aesthetics, and durability for residential and commercial spaces.

. With a focus on innovation and design, Alulux offers premium, customizable products, ensuring functionality, aesthetics, and durability for residential and commercial spaces. dormakaba Group excels in secure access solutions and services . Renowned for its comprehensive portfolio in security, access control, and workforce management, dormakaba ensures seamless and efficient access for buildings worldwide with cutting-edge technology and expertise.

. Renowned for its comprehensive portfolio in security, access control, and workforce management, dormakaba ensures seamless and efficient access for buildings worldwide with cutting-edge technology and expertise. Griesser AG stands as a leading provider of sun shading solutions. Known for innovative exterior blinds and shading systems, Griesser specializes in enhancing living and working environments, offering tailored solutions combining functionality, design, and energy efficiency.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Roller Blinds lead the Europe external blinds market due to their versatile functionality, aesthetic appeal, and widespread applicability in architecture.

Metal materials lead the Europe external blinds market due to durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal in exterior shading solutions.

Automated operating systems lead the Europe external blinds market, offering convenience, efficiency, and integration with smart technologies for users.

Europe External Blinds Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing emphasis on sustainable construction fuels demand for energy-efficient external blinds , reducing cooling costs and environmental impact.

, reducing cooling costs and environmental impact. Integration of smart technology in external blinds drives convenience and enhances user experience.

Growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and architecturally integrated shading solutions influences market growth.

Rising awareness of climate change fosters demand for external blinds as a means to regulate indoor temperatures sustainably.

Consumer preference for tailored and versatile shading solutions, meeting specific design and functional requirements, fuels market expansion.

Europe External Blinds Market: Country Profile

Positioned at the forefront of the Europe external blinds market , Germany shows a penchant for innovation and quality. Companies like Griesser AG and Warema Renkhoff SE lead with advanced shading solutions, emphasizing energy efficiency and smart technology integration to meet stringent environmental standards.

, Germany shows a penchant for innovation and quality. Companies like Griesser AG and Warema Renkhoff SE lead with advanced shading solutions, emphasizing energy efficiency and smart technology integration to meet stringent environmental standards. Renowned for its architectural heritage and lifestyle, France drives the external blinds market with players like Reflexa and Griesser AG offering tailored shading solutions. French consumers prioritize aesthetics and functionality, propelling the demand for high-quality, stylish exterior shading systems.

with players like Reflexa and Griesser AG offering tailored shading solutions. French consumers prioritize aesthetics and functionality, propelling the demand for high-quality, stylish exterior shading systems. Netherlands & Belgium prioritize sustainable living and cutting-edge design. Local players like Sunshield and Harol offer innovative external blinds and sun protection solutions, meeting the region's focus on energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing shading options, aligning with modern architectural trends. The market thrives on customization and efficiency to cater to the discerning tastes of consumers in these regions.

Europe External Blinds Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Roller Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Panel Blinds

Corded Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Honeycomb

Pleated Shades

Zip Screens/Blinds

Roller Gates/Shutters

Others (Mini Blinds, Micro Blinds, etc.)

By Material

Faux Wood

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Vinyl

Others (Fabrics, etc.)

By Operating System

Manual

Automated

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Price

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Country

Germany

France

Netherlands Belgium

Rest of Europe

