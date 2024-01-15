“Denktaş in the Memories of EMU” Exhibition Held in Memory of Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized an exhibition titled “Denktaş in the Memories of EMU” in memory of 12th death and 100th birthday anniversary of Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) late Rauf Raif Denktaş. The exhibition created with photos and materials gathered from the archives of Denktaş Foundation, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Cicioğlu and Journalist İsmet Ezel, took place on Thursday, 11 January 2024 at 06:00 p.m. at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The event was attended by Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Famagusta Member of the Parliament Teberrüken Uluçay, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay, EMU Board of Trustees members Ersun Kutup and Hasan Esen, EMU Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Osman M. Karatepe, Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, TRNC Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Department of Culture Director Şirin Zaimağaoğlu, exhibition curator EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, students and members of the society.

“Denktaş in the Memories of EMU” Exhibition will be open for visits on weekdays until 18 January 2024 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

“A Unique and Informative Experience”

Delivering a speech during the event, EMU Art Coordinator and “Denktaş in the Memories of EMU” Exhibition Curator Zehra Şonya expressed that it has been a unique and informative experience to hold an exhibition for an unforgettable leader. Stating that there has been exhibitions about Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş in the past, Şonya said that they have examined these exhibitions and they adopted a different concept with an archival approach to avoid similarities and repetitions. Through this approach, they aimed to make the contributions of Rauf Raif Denktaş to this university more visible with photographs and documents, ensuring a distinct perspective.

“We Remember with Love, Respect, Gratitude and Longing”

EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu also delivered a speech and stated that as the Vice Rector’s office take care to organize such important events at the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate. Prof. Dr. Zorlu mentioned that they wanted to commemorate late Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş with an exhibition on his 12th death anniversary. Thanking everyone who contributed in the organization of the exhibition, Prof. Dr. Zorlu expressed the hope that such events would continue to increase and, emphasized their desire to create awareness and show gratitude, stating that they remember the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş with love, respect, gratitude, and longing.

“Denktaş, the Great Leader of the Challenging Years”

Commencing his speech by pointing out the exhibition about Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş was being held at the building named after him, Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay emphasized that Denktaş was a leader with significant contributions to the existential struggle of the Turkish Cypriot Community. Noting the importance of such efforts in better explaining the Existential Struggle of the Turkish Cypriot Community and its leaders to the youth and aiming to narrate the events of that period, Dr. Uluçay shared an interesting anecdote from the construction of the Baykal Tunnel used for the evacuation of the civilian population during the 1974 Peace Operation, and discussed the challenges faced during the Existential Struggle between 1963-1974. He conveyed their respectful acknowledgment of the great leader of those challenging years, the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş. Emphasizing EMU as a crucial institution in the higher education sector of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Dr. Uluçay acknowledged that although EMU faces some difficulties due to the disadvantages of being a state university, it contributes significantly not only to Famagusta but also to the entire country. Dr. Uluçay called on all authorities to support EMU as an exemplary organization academically and administratively and, expressed their commitment in Famagusta to uphold EMU and the significant struggle in the Existential Struggle.

“This Exhibition Should be Held in Other Cities as well”

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Department of Culture’s Director Şirin Zaimağaoğlu highlighted the significance of such a meaningful exhibition, especially being held at EMU as an expression of gratitude. Zaimağaoğlu suggested that an exhibition with such considerable effort should be made mobile, expressing her readiness to contribute to its opening in different cities. Telling that, along with a literature teacher, they revealed the poems of the Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, Zaimağaoğlu mentioned that they commemorate Denktaş for his stance, actions, and the Republic he entrusted, concluding her words by reading Denktaş's poem titled “Kim Demiş”.

“We will not forget Our Leader, will not let Him to be forgotten”

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç also delivered a speech at the event, expressing the excitement and pride in attending the opening ceremony of such a special and meaningful event. Emphasizing the special place Founder President Rauf Raif Denktaş holds in the memories of the entire community, Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted the importance of never forgetting and ensuring that those who fought and led in the Existential Struggle of the Turkish Cypriot Community are remembered. Beyond being an example of gratitude, Prof. Dr. Kılıç pointed out that there is a significant responsibility and duty in this exhibition, stressing the need to pass down these values to future generations and to narrate the struggle of those who contributed to the establishment of this homeland to the youth and children. Mentioning numerous personal memories with Founder President Rauf Raif Denktaş, Prof. Dr. Kılıç provided examples from these memories and underscored their commitment to preserving the efforts dedicated to Eastern Mediterranean University, one of the greatest values established by the Turkish Cypriot Community.

Following the speeches, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk presented a plaque to Journalist İsmet Ezel, on the other hand, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented a plaque to Benay Cicioğlu, daughter of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hasan Cicioğlu who could not attend the event due to health issues. EMU Vice Rector for Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu and Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya presented certificates of appreciation to the participants of the event. After the presentations, the exhibition curated by EMU Art Coordinator Zehra Şonya, with contributions from student opened its doors to the visitors.

The exhibition consists of Denktaş’s photographs taken at the university, news reports and relevant materials from the period.