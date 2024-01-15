Submit Release
Student Exhibition 'From Waste To Art' from EMU Department of Architecture

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture organized an awareness event within the scope of the course 'ARCH 320 UN SDGs: An Interdisciplinary Approach for the Future of Our Planet,' offered by the Department of Architecture. The event, titled 'From Waste to Art,' was proposed, designed, and presented by the students as part of their semester project for the course. In scope the event, students, under the supervision of the course coordinator Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara from the Department of Architecture, exhibited the works they produced using waste materials at the entrance of the central lecture halls building.

The concept behind the works created by students using waste materials was identified as 'A Happy World.' Each work produced within the scope of the project significantly represents a different United Nations Sustainable Development Goal in an abstract manner.

To draw attention to the global goals, the students also placed logos of the Sustainable Development Goals on the floor to create awareness among other students attending the event. This exhibition, which successfully garnered the interest of various student groups using the space, can be viewed at the entrance of the Central Lecture Halls building until the beginning of the 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester.

