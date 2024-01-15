EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Eda Becer Participates in a Meeting at Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine as an Invited Speaker

Prof. Dr. Eda Becer, faculty member at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Pharmacy, participated as an invited speaker in the January meeting of the 2023-2024 Seminar Series organized by the Department of Medical Biology at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa, Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine. The online meeting attracted significant interest with Prof. Dr. Eda Becer's presentation titled 'What Plants Say through the Eyes of a Biochemist.' The meeting was attended by faculty members, as well as master's and doctoral students from the Department of Medical Biology.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Eda Becer provided information about the historical use of medicinal plants, the potential use of plants in preventing and treating cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and other illnesses. Prof. Dr. Becer's research on the use of plants in cancer treatment received great attention during the meeting. Additionally, examples of research on in vitro neurodegenerative diseases and various disease models were presented, facilitating knowledge exchange with faculty members from the Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine.

The meeting included discussions on global commercial market analyses of medicinal and aromatic plants, as well as Turkey's position in this market. Researchers who attended the meeting exchanged information on the safe use of herbal products and Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T&CM) centers. The meeting emphasized once again the importance of the responsibilities of academicians in plant-derived drug research, highlighting their significant contribution to public health.