Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School continues to introduce new social awareness projects with the "I Love Books," Cyprus Turkish Culture, and "Rainbow" Environmental Projects involving its students.

"I Love Books" Project

The "I Love Books" project teachers and students carried out observation activities and visits during the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year in Famagusta. In the initial project activity, teachers and students visited the EMU Özay Oral Library. After an orientation in English prepared for them, they had the opportunity to observe and explore the library's rich book collection. During this visit, the project students, as members of EMU, expressed their admiration for the opportunities provided to them. They also emphasized how books are one of life's greatest richness and reiterated the importance of reading for a brighter future. In the second activity, project students visited the Sonay Adem Library in the Bandabuliya building owned by Famagusta Municipality and later visited the Suna and Ata Atun, Famagusta Research and Literature (SAMTAY) Foundation. This enabled them to explore through the world of books in two different locations. Amidst the scent of books, the importance of reading in enlightening individuals and societies, fostering personal development, enhancing culture and capacity, and improving education levels was highlighted.

Turkish Cypriot Culture Project

The Cyprus Turkish Culture Project teachers and students conducted observation activities and trips in Famagusta during the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year. In the first activity, they explored historical sites in Famagusta's Old Town, followed by a visit to Varosha to observe these unique and historical places reflecting Turkish Cypriot culture, history, and life. Within this project, students had the opportunity to witness Cyprus Turkish culture up close. In the second activity, teachers and students visited the Salamis Ruins. Students had the chance to observe, take photographs, and witness an important period in Cyprus history. At the end of the day, students expressed their joy in getting to know a period of Cyprus history closely.

"Rainbow" Project

The "Rainbow - Gökkuşağı" Environmental Project teachers and students conducted observation trips and visits during the Fall Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year. Their first observation trip and visit were to Bedi’s Beach, marking a meaningful event. Within the scope of the project, teachers and students conducted a cleanup at Bedis Sahili. The project students expressed their commitment to being more environmentally conscious in their future lives and to raising awareness among those around them. After completing the cleaning activity, while exploring the region, teachers and students emphasized how life is much more beautiful in a clean and well-maintained environment. In their second activity within the project, teachers and students conducted a nature walk in Varosha. They had the opportunity to examine the natural structure of Varosha. Students expressed their enjoyment in being close to nature after the nature walk and observations, emphasizing the vital role of being environmentally conscious for the future of our world. They expressed hopes for less construction, more green spaces, and a natural environment for future generations.