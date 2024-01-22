CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Florida International University, Healthcare MBA Program (HCMBA)

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Florida International University, HCMBA for a five-year term.

"The CAHME reaccreditation of both our hybrid and online programs affirms that our mission, vision, and values align with the educational needs of our students and the communities that we serve," said Miriam Weismann, Professor and Academic Director the Healthcare MBA at Florida International University, Miami, FL. "The program focus on domestic and global healthcare policy is designed to facilitate our student deployment into the marketplace as true change agents, ready to meet the ever-changing challenges of healthcare delivery and administration.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 145 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

