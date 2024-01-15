Food Service Equipment Market Set to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2027: A CAGR of 5.7%

Food Service Equipment Market Report

Revolutionizing culinary landscapes: Global Food Service Equipment Market projected to reach $44.8B by 2027, driven by innovation and rising demand.

The global demand for food service equipment is expected to increase due to growth of the food service industry, along with rise in demand for multi-functional, space & time saving equipment.” — Allied Market Research

The global food service equipment market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of $44,810.8 million by 2027, at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027. The market, valued at $34,252.0 million in 2019, encompasses a wide range of equipment crucial for the preparation and storage of food products in commercial settings.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

1. Development in the Hospitality Industry:

The continuous growth in the hospitality industry has been a significant driver of the food service equipment market. Commercial kitchens, including restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice establishments, rely heavily on specialized equipment for efficient operations. As the hospitality sector expands globally, the demand for food service equipment follows suit.

2. Rise in the Food Service Industry:

The flourishing food service industry, characterized by diverse culinary experiences and evolving consumer preferences, contributes to the demand for advanced and multi-functional food service equipment. Consumers seek not only delightful dining experiences but also efficient and time-saving services, which propel the market growth.

3. Technological Advancements and Automation:

The industry is witnessing a transformative shift with the integration of advanced technologies. Food service equipment manufacturers are incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) features into their products, enhancing automation and efficiency. Automated cooking and beverage systems, touchless pick-up and delivery equipment, and cloud-based IoT solutions are gaining traction, reflecting the industry's commitment to innovation.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Service Equipment Market:

The year 2020 brought unprecedented challenges with the global COVID-19 pandemic. The food service equipment market, closely tied to the hospitality sector, experienced disruptions as notable establishments, including full-service restaurants, pubs, and bars, faced shutdowns. The decline in revenue generation during this period underscored the market's vulnerability to external factors.

Despite the challenges, the industry demonstrated resilience, with a focus on technology-driven solutions. Automated and touchless equipment gained prominence in response to the changing dynamics of the foodservice environment induced by the pandemic.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. Product Type:

Cooking Equipment: Dominates the market, accounting for the highest share in 2019. Innovative cooking solutions are crucial for meeting the demand for diverse and creative cuisines.

Storage & Handling Equipment: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The need for temperature-controlled storage equipment for perishable and processed food drives this segment.

Ware Washing Equipment: Essential for maintaining hygiene in commercial kitchens.

Serving Equipment: Contributes to the overall efficiency and presentation of food services.

2. End Use:

Full-service Restaurants & Hotels: Dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to retain its position. Consumer inclination toward new cuisines and dining experiences supports the adoption of advanced food service equipment.

Quick-service Restaurants & Pubs: Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7%. Factors such as changing consumer preferences for fast food, increased working women population, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization contribute to the growth of this segment.

Catering: Plays a crucial role in events and gatherings, driving the demand for specialized food service equipment.

3. Regional Analysis:

North America: Accounted for the highest market share in 2019. Early adoption of advanced kitchen equipment and a high demand for processed food contribute to the region's dominance.

Europe: A mature market with established foodservice practices.

Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The region's evolving foodservice landscape and increasing urbanization drive market growth.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): Exhibits potential for market expansion, with growing economies contributing to increased demand for food service equipment.

Key Players and Strategies:

The global food service equipment market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving to maintain and enhance their market share. Major players include Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Welbilt, Inc., Middleby Corporation, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., and Cambro Manufacturing Co. Inc.

To stay competitive, key players emphasize strategic initiatives, including:

Product Launches: Continuous innovation with the introduction of new and improved food service equipment.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Forming alliances to expand market reach and offer comprehensive solutions.

Acquisitions: Strengthening market positions through the acquisition of complementary businesses.

Business Expansion: Venturing into new markets and regions to tap into emerging opportunities.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the food service equipment market presents immense growth opportunities, challenges persist. High installation costs and the need for integration capabilities for initial setups pose obstacles to market expansion. However, the increasing adoption of automation and the demand for space-saving, multi-functional equipment offer avenues for sustained growth.

