Issues of improving the system of social services were discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

15 January 2024

On January 9, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a consultative meeting to discuss the draft of “National Program for Improving the System of Social Services in Turkmenistan for 2024-2028.” The event was attended by heads and representatives of ministries and state agencies, public organizations of our country, as well as heads and representatives of UN agencies working in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, participants discussed issues related to the development of a draft document on further improvement of the social protection system, as well as the key objectives of program measures for the development of the social service system in our country.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova in her speech noted the importance of long-term close cooperation of our country with UN agencies in the preparation of National programs of a medium- and long-term nature.

In particular, M.Byashimova paid special attention to the implementation of the main tasks of the social spectrum of this document, in the implementation of which a key role is given to the joint program “Improving the social protection system through the introduction of inclusive high-quality social services at the local level”, signed on December 16, 2019 between the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the fact that, during the development of the mentioned program, the main SDG indicators were adopted into the content of the document.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on the prospects for further cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN on social policy issues.

